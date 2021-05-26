To his credit, the Washington Post’s Josh Rogin recently called out Joe Biden for “passing the buck” when it comes to investigating the origin of the COVID19 virus and pandemic.

New: Biden is passing the buck on the covid origin investigation https://t.co/THiJ2Af38D by me @PostOpinions — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) May 26, 2021

But we’re guessing Rogin wasn’t aware of the extent to which the Biden administration is reportedly going out of their way to not look into how the pandemic began.

The White House is trying to have it both ways. Publicly acknowledging possibility of a lab leak but not substantively doing anything to investigate it with USG resources https://t.co/gMcUsCvQ0E — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 26, 2021

Could this be significant? Because this seems like it could be significant:

The Biden State Department shut down an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that was investigating whether the virus stemmed from a leak out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology @BrookeSingman and @JenGriffinFNC report:https://t.co/HevJd5KjaO — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 26, 2021

More from Fox News:

The Biden State Department shut down an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that was investigating whether the virus stemmed from a leak out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Fox News has confirmed. The Biden administration terminated the inquiry – which was being led out of the State Department’s arms control and verification bureau and initially launched at the request of former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – after being briefed on the team’s initial findings in February and March. … A State Department official told Fox News that Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not disband any cell looking into the origins of COVID-19, and that the department only employed a single contractor [David Asher] who was conducting research on several topics – including coronavirus. That contractor, according to the official, left the State Department before Blinken’s confirmation. The official said the inquiry was closed amid concerns about methodology. … In a statement to Fox News, Asher defended the investigation, and said that, at the time, some State Department colleagues “were deliberately playing down possible links to China’s biological weapons program.”

We recommend reading the whole thing.

It’s getting more and more difficult to believe he wasn’t.

Beginning to see the problem now I hope. pic.twitter.com/iO25Q6QeOV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2021

China has a pee tape! https://t.co/V3SohZr6IZ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 26, 2021

If only it were that simple.

The Big Guy is still in China’s pocket. — J.J. McElroy (@JJMcElroy) May 26, 2021

this is an impeachment level action, imo. https://t.co/dr7ZRHVZHI — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 26, 2021

If the reports are indeed accurate, stay tuned to find out if there are any consequences whatsoever for Joe Biden and Co.