The Washington Post’s Josh Rogin — one of the few people in the MSM highlighting the need for an investigation into the Wuhan lab going back to April 2020. . .

Exclusive: State Department cables warned of safety issues at Wuhan lab studying bat coronaviruses https://t.co/kgwc21YwBP — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) April 14, 2020

. . .has a new piece out today calling out President Biden for “passing the buck” on the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus:

New: Biden is passing the buck on the covid origin investigation https://t.co/THiJ2Af38D by me @PostOpinions — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) May 26, 2021

Rogin writes, “The U.S. government is thwarting congressional inquiries while passing the buck to the World Health Organization, which is a recipe for delay and probable failure. This neglect further endangers our national security and public health”:

"The U.S. government is thwarting congressional inquiries while passing the buck to the World Health Organization, which is a recipe for delay and probable failure. This neglect further endangers our national security and public health."https://t.co/THiJ2Af38D — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) May 26, 2021

And “so far it seems the Biden team is all talk, no action”:

Of course everyone shares the “desire” to solve the covid origin question; that’s not the issue. The question is whether the Biden administration is actually going to do what it can to investigate. So far it seems the Biden team is all talk, no action.https://t.co/THiJ2Af38D — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) May 26, 2021

It’s just not that important to the administration?

If the administration doesn’t want to press China or start its own investigation, the least it can do is cooperate with congressional requests… But several U.S. government agencies are ignoring or resisting congressional attempts to seek answers.https://t.co/THiJ2Af38D — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) May 26, 2021

THIS. 100% THIS ==>

If you are now willing to admit the lab-leak theory is worthy of investigation, no matter what you thought before or how you got here, you ought to also recognize that an investigation must begin immediately and can’t be palmed off onto the WHO.https://t.co/THiJ2Af38D — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) May 26, 2021

