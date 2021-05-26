The Washington Post’s Josh Rogin — one of the few people in the MSM highlighting the need for an investigation into the Wuhan lab going back to April 2020. . .

. . .has a new piece out today calling out President Biden for “passing the buck” on the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus:

Rogin writes, “The U.S. government is thwarting congressional inquiries while passing the buck to the World Health Organization, which is a recipe for delay and probable failure. This neglect further endangers our national security and public health”:

And “so far it seems the Biden team is all talk, no action”:

It’s just not that important to the administration?

Tags: Wuhan