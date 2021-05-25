Michelle Goldberg’s recent New York Times column about rising antisemitism in America left a few things to be desired. Like a non-horrible headline, for example.

The @nytimes just wrote an editorial saying anti-Semitic attacks on Jews in America are a gift to the right. Seriously, this headline just happened. pic.twitter.com/nUyoNiUiDJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 25, 2021

We’re still trying to pick our jaws up off the floor.

Actually, the New York Times has fixed it:

Heck of a headline update by The New York Times. Of course there is no explanation. pic.twitter.com/eSF5YP9haL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 25, 2021

We looked for an explanation and couldn’t find one.

Weird, right?

i guess the editors at the New York Times sobered up enough to realize they should probably dress up the author’s actual position. pic.twitter.com/ZRErbfZkQi — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 25, 2021

A position that is also pretty offensive, we should note.

"But this violence also threatens to undermine progress that’s been made in getting American politicians to take Palestinian rights more seriously." https://t.co/11oFhC0iv4 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 25, 2021

There are just some stains the New York Times can’t wash out, no matter how hard they try.

“Oh right, I guess that does open us up to criticism we don’t actually care about the Jews being assaulted!” But it’s still true. — Jæs Flæd (@jesusfled) May 25, 2021

The first headline was a far more accurate description of the content. https://t.co/x3m5J7t0HX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 25, 2021