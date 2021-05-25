Michelle Goldberg’s recent New York Times column about rising antisemitism in America left a few things to be desired. Like a non-horrible headline, for example.

We’re still trying to pick our jaws up off the floor.

Actually, the New York Times has fixed it:

We looked for an explanation and couldn’t find one.

Weird, right?

A position that is also pretty offensive, we should note.

There are just some stains the New York Times can’t wash out, no matter how hard they try.

