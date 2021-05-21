Jews are getting beat up in the streets around the country by “anti-Zionist” “protesters”:

These are just from the past few days, and there’s other footage from other recent attacks.

Seems like an awful lot of antisemitic violence in an awfully short period of time.

And, as Stephen L. Miller points out, it also seems like a good time to revisit a Joe Biden classic:

We’d say this is currently relevant, wouldn’t you?

You realize what this means, Joe, don’t you?

