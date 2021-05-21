Jews are getting beat up in the streets around the country by “anti-Zionist” “protesters”:

Moments ago: A group of "pro-Palestine" attacked a table of Persian Jews at Sushi Fumi in Los Angeles, just outside of #weho city. #westhollywood / #LA #Antisemitism masked as #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/jjdWNqESLO — Dillon Hosier (@DillonHosier) May 19, 2021

Open season on Jews in NYC. pic.twitter.com/eFpiBz0dPi — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) May 21, 2021

Breaking: Palestinian protestors throw explosive device at Jewish Americans working at New York’s diamond district in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/9iyQBwUac9 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 21, 2021

“NYC Jewish residents attacked by pro-Palestinian protesters speak out: 'They wanted blood'” https://t.co/I2ca6sEgCZ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 21, 2021

These are just from the past few days, and there’s other footage from other recent attacks.

Seems like an awful lot of antisemitic violence in an awfully short period of time.

And, as Stephen L. Miller points out, it also seems like a good time to revisit a Joe Biden classic:

Time to revisit this one. https://t.co/BCPHV7pnl3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 21, 2021

We’d say this is currently relevant, wouldn’t you?

Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

You realize what this means, Joe, don’t you?

***

Related:

Will CNN’s firefighters ‘want to turn Fox off for a minute and weigh in on any of this’ apparent violence against Jews in Los Angeles? [videos]