Antisemitic violence never seems to go out of style. But it seems to be especially popular when Israel is in the news for defending itself.

Let’s head to Los Angeles and see how Jews are faring there, shall we?

This is Los Angeles, folks. Because beating up Jews in California will advance Palestinian rights. https://t.co/v8OGUwCwBU — David Wolpe (@RabbiWolpe) May 19, 2021

More:

Witnesses said a mob of pro-Palestinians attacked a group of Jewish men who were dining at the restaurant. Cell phone video showed a group of men get out of the car and start to attack them while yelling racial slurs. One of the diners, who is not Jewish, told CBSLA a caravan waving pro-Palestinian flags approached and then began throwing bottles at him and the group he was dining with. The man said he is a photographer and the group was meeting at the restaurant to plan a wedding. The man said he was physically attacked when he tried to defend the group. He said the men used anti-Jewish profanity. He said he was pepper sprayed during the attack and had to go to the hospital.

Here’s footage from the incident:

🚨🚨 Tonight pro-Palestinian individuals were driving with megaphones around La Cienega & Beverly (a heavily Jewish area) in Los Angeles and threw objects at Jews at a restaurant table. Some threw things back. The pro-Palestinian group came to the sidewalk to fight. 1/ pic.twitter.com/rc72JhBPPj — Sia Kordestani 🦁 (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

Reportedly the drivers were yelling "F**k the Jews." You can see the pro-Palestinian group attacking two people on the sidewalk In this video, and one of them fights back. A victim is hospitalized. 2/ pic.twitter.com/YulLrKHq9b — Sia Kordestani 🦁 (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

Important video report by someone at the scene. Reportedly the pro-Palestinian group was going around town asking who is Jewish. The victims are apparently Iranian Jewish Americans along with an Armenian Lebanese individual who came to their defense during the attack. 5/ pic.twitter.com/SnRwomwiTI — Sia Kordestani 🦁 (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

Moments ago: A group of "pro-Palestine" attacked a table of Persian Jews at Sushi Fumi in Los Angeles, just outside of #weho city. #westhollywood / #LA #Antisemitism masked as #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/jjdWNqESLO — Dillon Hosier (@DillonHosier) May 19, 2021

There’s also this:

🚨 UPDATE: Some LA Jewish community leaders are trying to get more information about this disturbing video which is being shared on WhatsApp. It appears to show an Orthodox Jew being chased by two cars from the pro-Palestinian caravan above. 6/ pic.twitter.com/EKZokNJNRe — Sia Kordestani 🦁 (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

So this is just how it’s gonna be, is it? Jews had better just get used to it?

A group of Jews got jumped at Sushi Fumi on La Cienega tonight while eating outside. who cares, right? — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) May 19, 2021

Who cares?

Unfortunately, despite being perhaps the most marginalized group in history, Jews continue to be victims of antisemitism and antisemitic violence and are expected to just shut up and take it, as if they deserve it.

You think that people are "who cares"? Just because they want Israel to stop ethnically cleansing the people that own the land they sit on? — Mick Dark (@MICKDARKVOICE) May 19, 2021

Maybe stop killing children then? 🤷‍♂️ — Iain (@Worsel77) May 19, 2021

Most Jews are ZionShits (95% claim to be ZionShits) so I dont feel the least bit sad 🤣 — Hani Ayyash (@haniayyash) May 19, 2021

I certainly don't. Why? Because there's a good (70%) chance they endorsed the policies that led to their getting jumped. I can't get worked up about suicidal folks. — Basil "Systemic" Fawlty (@InncentBystndr) May 19, 2021

It’s always open season on Jews.

So I guess we're not doing that dangerous rhetoric thing anymore. https://t.co/J1Rg4LfMJP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2021

Guess not.

I wonder if Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, or AOC will get asked about their rhetoric causing a rise in hate crimes. https://t.co/LqWy4wLqaZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 19, 2021

Don’t hold your breath.

They’re hunting down Jews on the street in LA. (Thread below.) Note this video won’t be on CNN, and there will be no condemnation by the Democrats. Prove me wrong, @jaketapper @brianstelter @SenSchumer @SpeakerPelosi. (Not bothering to tag the Hamas wing AOC Omar etc.) https://t.co/4j7JvMesrR — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 19, 2021

Amazing how running down reporters with a truck and Israel is bad and needs to be wiped out somehow is suddenly not irresponsible dangerous rhetoric to CNN performers anymore. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2021