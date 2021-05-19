Antisemitic violence never seems to go out of style. But it seems to be especially popular when Israel is in the news for defending itself.

Let’s head to Los Angeles and see how Jews are faring there, shall we?

More:

Witnesses said a mob of pro-Palestinians attacked a group of Jewish men who were dining at the restaurant. Cell phone video showed a group of men get out of the car and start to attack them while yelling racial slurs.

One of the diners, who is not Jewish, told CBSLA a caravan waving pro-Palestinian flags approached and then began throwing bottles at him and the group he was dining with. The man said he is a photographer and the group was meeting at the restaurant to plan a wedding.

The man said he was physically attacked when he tried to defend the group. He said the men used anti-Jewish profanity. He said he was pepper sprayed during the attack and had to go to the hospital.

Here’s footage from the incident:

Trending

There’s also this:

So this is just how it’s gonna be, is it? Jews had better just get used to it?

Who cares?

Unfortunately, despite being perhaps the most marginalized group in history, Jews continue to be victims of antisemitism and antisemitic violence and are expected to just shut up and take it, as if they deserve it.

It’s always open season on Jews.

Guess not.

Don’t hold your breath.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antisemiticAntisemitismIsraeli-Palestinian conflictJewsLos AngelesPalestinianSushi Fumi