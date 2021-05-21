CNN’s Chris Cuomo may be a putz, but God help you if you ever call him one on Twitter.

CUNY Professor Angus Johnston learned that lesson the hard way:

Just idly recollecting the time when I got to witness Chris Cuomo's sense of journalistic ethics up close. pic.twitter.com/tWvr6yDS2S — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) May 20, 2021

(These were the first handful of a total of seventeen DMs he sent me over the course of three days because I called him a putz on Twitter.) — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) May 20, 2021

The conversation was quite a ride. pic.twitter.com/oSQRc3OxVV — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) May 20, 2021

And if you're curious, this was the tweet that set him off. https://t.co/QSzEGLfLg7 — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) May 20, 2021

For folks who are wondering, his tweet was one in which he'd suggested that Kamala Harris needed to provide "proof" that she was a citizen "to deal with the allegation" that she wasn't. https://t.co/ZYlBpCPrhl — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) May 20, 2021

In response to that tweet, I'd pointed out that there was nothing for Harris to prove, since the allegation that she's not a citizen was based on a tendentious misrepresentation of the text of the Fourteenth Amendment. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) May 20, 2021

Which text I helpfully provided for him in a followup tweet. https://t.co/TI17IRVBT2 — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) May 20, 2021

(I explained in further detail when he DMed me. It didn't help much.) pic.twitter.com/g6yBTzZmG5 — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) May 20, 2021

Like I say, it was a wild ride. pic.twitter.com/aNUQF3Sjka — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) May 20, 2021

Wowww — Jay Smooth (@jsmooth995) May 20, 2021

Criminy, that is something else, wow — Katrina Voll (@VollKatrina) May 20, 2021

We call this "the Jake Tapper" but it's pretty appalling that he flat out threatened you. https://t.co/jtAFvA8zSJ — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 21, 2021

Or at least it would be appalling under normal circumstances. Since this is Chris Cuomo we’re dealing with, threats are pretty on-brand.

this is very gross, but also kinda funny on account of how the Cuomos just go straight for "mob movie" whenever they need to sound like a tough guy — Alex P 👹 (@SaddestRobots) May 20, 2021

It’s funny that they take Italian Mob Movie insults to heart and then use that same rhetoric to be threatening. https://t.co/v1bgBftOqI — Jenelope (@Khianna_com) May 21, 2021

This is putz behavior if I’ve ever seen it — Julián Gustavo Gómez (@TheJulianGomez) May 20, 2021

