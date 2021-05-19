Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — a Democrat, of course — recently made it her policy to grant only one-on-one interviews with only black and brown journalists.

Oddly enough, that racist policy has led some people to believe that Lori Lightfoot might, in fact, be a racist.

But Lightfoot would like to set the record straight, before anyone else realizes what kind of person she is:

Shouldn’t Lori Lightfoot identify as a racist?

Lightfoot is trying to redefine “comprise,” so we suppose it makes sense that she’d redefine what it means to be racist.

So limiting her interviewers to black and brown people is about promoting diversity?

Sounds like some BS to us.

Excellent work, as usual.

Speaking of Chicago journalists of color, can we give props to the Chicago Tribune’s Gregory Pratt?

He’s right.

