Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — a Democrat, of course — recently made it her policy to grant only one-on-one interviews with only black and brown journalists.

As ⁦@chicagosmayor⁩ reaches her two year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews – only to Black or Brown journalists pic.twitter.com/PAUsacD9Gj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) May 18, 2021

Oddly enough, that racist policy has led some people to believe that Lori Lightfoot might, in fact, be a racist.

But Lightfoot would like to set the record straight, before anyone else realizes what kind of person she is:

I ran to break up the status quo that was failing so many. That isn't just in City Hall. It's a shame that in 2021, the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 19, 2021

Shouldn’t Lori Lightfoot identify as a racist?

Diversity and inclusion is imperative across all institutions including media. In order to progress we must change. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 19, 2021

This is exactly why I'm being intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 19, 2021

This is an imbalance that needs to change. Chicago is a world-class city. Our local media should reflect the multiple cultures that comprise it. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 19, 2021

Lightfoot is trying to redefine “comprise,” so we suppose it makes sense that she’d redefine what it means to be racist.

We must be intentional about doing better. I believed that when running for office. I stand on this belief now. It’s time for the newsrooms to do better and build teams that reflect the make-up of our city. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 19, 2021

So limiting her interviewers to black and brown people is about promoting diversity?

Lori Lightfoot, @chicagosmayor, justifies race-based press access by saying "Diversity and inclusion is imperative". https://t.co/RSYC9QoNJK pic.twitter.com/MSIFqqXQES — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 19, 2021

The mayor believes Chicago has too many white (or at least too many non-black and non-brown journalists), so she intends to force change by rejecting interview requests based on the race of the interviewer. https://t.co/RSYC9QoNJK pic.twitter.com/JksY5B2lGA — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 19, 2021

Sounds like some BS to us.

“It’s a shame that people are white” – liberal here to lecture you about why you are a racist https://t.co/Ou2sgSSrpc — turtleboy4eva (@turtleboyphone) May 19, 2021

A lot of words to try to justify racism… — Futuendi Gratia (@einesellesenie) May 19, 2021

So, exclude all press that are white. It's hypocrisy to exclude in order to be inclusive. Fight racism with racism. Good job, mayor!!! 😉🤦‍♂️ — JHowe (@JeffHow82493818) May 19, 2021

Excellent work, as usual.

Looking forward to seeing our city's many talented journalists of color press the mayor on why she's failed to follow through on so many of her other promises to "break up the status quo." https://t.co/IyFiO8bYgj — Mick Dumke (@mickeyd1971) May 19, 2021

Speaking of Chicago journalists of color, can we give props to the Chicago Tribune’s Gregory Pratt?

I am a Latino reporter @chicagotribune whose interview request was granted for today. However, I asked the mayor’s office to lift its condition on others and when they said no, we respectfully canceled. Politicians don’t get to choose who covers them. https://t.co/YMW8M8ZgJm — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 19, 2021

He’s right.