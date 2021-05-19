Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pretty crappy as far as mayors go. Guess we shouldn’t be surprised that she’d be racist, to boot:

As ⁦@chicagosmayor⁩ reaches her two year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews – only to Black or Brown journalists pic.twitter.com/PAUsacD9Gj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) May 18, 2021

I was told the same thing. — Paris Schutz (@paschutz) May 18, 2021

Oh.

Sigh.

Is some racism more equal than others? Did we miss the memo?

Some people are cool with separate drinking fountains as long as theirs is nicer. https://t.co/2Kdd39L1Z8 — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 19, 2021

"Only colored folks need apply." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 19, 2021

We’ve come a long way, baby.

Just blows my mind that someone elected to represent the entire city would so expressly engage in racial discrimination. If an Asian reporter wants 1-on-1 discussion to discuss hate crimes against her community, skin color bars the meeting? How is this real? — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) May 19, 2021

This policy is self-evidently racist and ridiculous (oh please, explain to me why it's not, I dare you); I'm actually more interested in the political calculation behind it. What does Lightfoot think she gains from this? I genuinely don't know. https://t.co/elxyt0UccR — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) May 19, 2021

That sounds very petty and racist coming from the mayor of the 3rd largest city in America. She’s like Trump. Instead of trying to bring people together she’s lashing out with her own vendetta — Tara Jacobsen (@TaraJacobsen1) May 18, 2021

How … progressive.

Ah, so this is the “institutional racism” that everyone has been talking about. I see it now. — Dr. Chaz Wallace (@hornetgate) May 19, 2021

I hope Jim Acosta requests an interview. Maybe then the blue checkmarks will care about racial discrimination, or at least pretend to. — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) May 19, 2021

Hey, here’s an idea: