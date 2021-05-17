“Young Turks” alumna Emma Vigeland cohosts a political podcast that streams on NBC’s Peacock. And she wants to be very clear about something: if Hamas is a terrorist organization, then Israel and America are, too.

Here’s her reasoning:

Where’d it go? Good thing we got a screenshot:

You can take Emma Vigeland out of “The Young Turks,” but you can’t take “The Young Turks” out of Emma Vigeland.

Trending

Emma Vigeland’s characterization isn’t just unfair; it’s downright malicious. Not to mention dangerous.

Watch out, Trevor Noah and John Oliver. You guys’ve got competition.

We wouldn’t say it’s lost … they’re pretty much broadcasting it loud and clear at this point.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with a screenshot and additional text.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaEmma VigelandHamasIsraelnbcNBC UniversalPeacockUnited States