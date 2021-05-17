“Young Turks” alumna Emma Vigeland cohosts a political podcast that streams on NBC’s Peacock. And she wants to be very clear about something: if Hamas is a terrorist organization, then Israel and America are, too.

Here’s her reasoning:

Hamas is no more of a terrorist organization than the Israeli or US governments. If killing civilians is the criteria, & the targeting of an ethnic group buttresses the claim, the US/Israel meet the same standard. Colonial, anti-brown violence is given legitimacy based on power. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) May 17, 2021

Where’d it go? Good thing we got a screenshot:

You can take Emma Vigeland out of “The Young Turks,” but you can’t take “The Young Turks” out of Emma Vigeland.

I don’t think this is necessarily a fair characterization. Hamas is openly anti-Semitic and campaigns for the elimination of the Jewish people. And I fear statements like this fail to recognize that. Here’s a passage from their charter. (Wikipedia) pic.twitter.com/xEJdWmylGe — E (@TheodenKing58) May 17, 2021

Emma Vigeland’s characterization isn’t just unfair; it’s downright malicious. Not to mention dangerous.

I've seen some bad takes but this one is top tier. — Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) May 17, 2021

Watch out, Trevor Noah and John Oliver. You guys’ve got competition.

You either don’t know what terrorism is or don’t know what Hamas is. — David (@DaveAtPiano) May 17, 2021

What's lost in the conversation is the left is rooting for Hamas and that's a little disturbing. — Grift Elsewhere (@PlausibleUse) May 17, 2021

We wouldn’t say it’s lost … they’re pretty much broadcasting it loud and clear at this point.

These are bad people. These aren't political disagreements, they are moral ones. If you don't recognize the difference between someone specifically targeting women and children and deaths that result from the targeting of terrorists, you just don't have a moral compass. https://t.co/sr5ss0giPw — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 17, 2021

NBC actually gave this person a platform to lecture their audience about these topics. This isn't about someone who defends Palestinians, but someone defending a terrorist group that massacres Palestinians and Israelis. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 17, 2021

This is a paid @nbc employee. Wonder if NBC stands by her statement. https://t.co/pRfFIExZD5 — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) May 17, 2021

Hey @NBCUniversal and @peacockTV: do you stand by this statement? — Elad Strohmayer (@EladStr) May 17, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with a screenshot and additional text.