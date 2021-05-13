Colonial Pipeline paid their hackers a $5 million ransom to in order to regain access to their own network.

Feeling nervous yet? You should:

Say what, Joe Biden?

Watch:

Trending

He has no comment? Really? Nothing to say about this? He just walks away? Dude couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

You’d think, yeah.

Someone had better clear this up …

That’s assuming the White House press corps will keep pressing her on it.

Something sure doesn’t seem right …

Alrighty then.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Colonial PipelineJoe Bidenno commentransomRussia