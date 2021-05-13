Colonial Pipeline paid their hackers a $5 million ransom to in order to regain access to their own network.

SCOOP: Colonial Pipeline Paid Hackers Nearly $5 Million in Ransom https://t.co/RrDctzwEkZ — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) May 13, 2021

The company paid the hefty ransom in untraceable cryptocurrency within hours after the attack, underscoring the immense pressure faced by the Georgia-based operator to get gasoline and jet fuel flowing again to major cities. https://t.co/RrDctzwEkZ — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) May 13, 2021

Feeling nervous yet? You should:

Q: Were you briefed that the company did pay the ransom? BIDEN: "I have no comment on that." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) May 13, 2021

Say what, Joe Biden?

The president also paused briefly before answering. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) May 13, 2021

Watch:

President Biden has "no comment" on reports that Colonial Pipeline paid a ransom of almost $5 million to the hackers responsible for the cyberattack. Read more: https://t.co/CdZDCYDHXT pic.twitter.com/p9400Y9OrF — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 13, 2021

He has no comment? Really? Nothing to say about this? He just walks away? Dude couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

You would think the President of the United States would have a comment on the $5 million ransom that was paid out to cyber criminals after they caused major fuel disruptions for thousands of Americans. https://t.co/FFibm8aJhl — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) May 13, 2021

You’d think, yeah.

.@WHCOS Mr. President can you help clear this up? https://t.co/KFxyQAv1r2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2021

Someone had better clear this up …

Jen Psaki’s going to be circling back to this one for weeks. https://t.co/c4hwsFZwvX — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 13, 2021

That’s assuming the White House press corps will keep pressing her on it.

is this the part where we ask what sort of dirt the russians have on biden? https://t.co/mHAab9GIaY — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 13, 2021

Something sure doesn’t seem right …

Asked if he was "confident that Putin was not involved" in Colonial Pipeline hack, Pres. Biden replies, "I am confident that I read the report of the FBI accurately, and they say…he was not, the government was not." https://t.co/CAHmsNFmcf pic.twitter.com/E3VQHbc97n — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2021

Alrighty then.