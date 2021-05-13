Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced this morning that the restart of the Colonial Pipeline “went well overnight” and “this should mean things will return to normal by the end of the weekend”:

But now we’re learning that the reason why things went so smoothly is that the company paid “nearly $5 million in ransom” to the hackers:

And they paid the ransom “within hours after the attack”:

You’d think for $5 million the hackers would provide a faster tool, but nah:

Oh, and it’s another black eye for reporting that relies on anonymous sources:

And rest easy, America. President Joe Biden just signed an executive order “to chart a new course to improve the nation’s cybersecurity and protect federal government networks”:

