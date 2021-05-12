New York Times Editorial Board member Mara Gay recently interviewed New York City mayoral candidates, and she got some of them to say some pretty interesting things.

Read through those NYC mayoral interview transcripts and it was all super-interesting but also @MaraGay is great. — Melanie Grayce West (@MWestWSJ) May 11, 2021

Yeah, Mara Gay is great, all right. So great that when she interviewed Andrew Yang, she asked him why he’s sat down with someone like Dave Rubin, “who regularly hosts white supremacists”:

This is the state of the New York Times@MaraGay apparently thinks @RubinReport (a former Cenk Uygur employee!) is basically Stormfront pic.twitter.com/eWyoam8ajC — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 11, 2021

When we think of white supremacist sympathizers, Dave Rubin’s name isn’t one of those that jumps to mind.

Automating fast food and talking to me?! Can you paste his response? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 11, 2021

Here’s how Yang responded pic.twitter.com/JDxy0MWo3T — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 11, 2021

Pssst, Andrew! It’s OK to tell Mara Gay she’s full of crap.

Because, you know, she is.

Hi @MaraGay. Can you name a few white supremacists I’ve had on my show? Like legit white supremacists, not just people you don’t like so you call them that. Also the show is called “The Rubin Report.” I look forward to the apology and retraction. Thanks… https://t.co/5rSFIc4pCY — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 11, 2021

“Regularly” is quite a charge there, @MaraGay. Also I wrote a New York Times best selling books defending liberalism. Shall I send you a copy? Don't Burn This Book: Thinking for Yourself in an Age of Unreason https://t.co/WkKGxskbHA — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 11, 2021

I’ve reached out to @AndrewYang privately and my team is reaching out to his people regarding his response. I’ll address all of this on the show later today as well. https://t.co/uyDew28CrM — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 11, 2021

Ah, yes. A Mara Gay classic! Her understanding of white supremacists is right up there with her grasp on math.

Ok, ending my Twitter day the way it started, with a reminder that The NY Times both libeled me and got the name of my show wrong today. No correction, no apology from Alt-Write “journalist” @maragay. More fun tomorrow! 🤪🤪🤪 https://t.co/rmZjm2rHwK — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 12, 2021

Oh well. It’s not like there was ever a chance of Mara Gay apologizing.

At least Dave knows how to find the silver lining: