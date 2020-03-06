As Twitchy told you, Mara Gay and Brian Williams pooled their collective brainpower to shame Michael Bloomberg for spending $500 million on campaign ads when he could’ve given every American $1 million instead (and had money left over!).

The catch, of course, was that the math was way, way off (sorry, Rick Wilson).

Watch again because it’s just so spectacularly, cringetastically, amazingly bad:

how did this end up on tv? pic.twitter.com/xUYIOChhKv — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 6, 2020

Gay attempted to laugh it off with this tweet earlier today:

Buying a calculator, brb 🙈 — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 6, 2020

Cute, Mara. And apparently cute is good enough for the “fake, but accurate” crowd.

Cue Shaun King:

Wasn’t your fault. The editors there should have caught that. — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 6, 2020

Talcum white-mansplains to Mara Gay. Not her fault, she shouldn't be expected to add and subtract. pic.twitter.com/MxVLUG5J1J — Val (@Valnofux) March 6, 2020

Math is hard.

Ignore the haters. Onward! Your coverage of voters and what they care about was amazing. Thank you. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 6, 2020

Feelings are more important than facts.

No wonder @MaraGay was tired. A magnificent column based on days of deep reporting across the South. “Through Southern eyes, this election is not about policy or personality. It’s about something much darker.”https://t.co/Jwum3R1vhe — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) March 6, 2020

Yeah that’s it she was tired https://t.co/Mftdc8XgTR — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) March 6, 2020

There’s plenty more where that came from:

It was the point you and Brian was making @MaraGay who cares about the accuracy!! Money in politics NEVER GOOD! pic.twitter.com/ZA3bcndR22 — John Johnson (@DMCREDI) March 6, 2020

I'm constantly amazed by how insightful and eloquent you are on TV on a consistent basis. I’d be all umms and space-outs if I were on air even a fraction as often as you. We all make errors. I just mispelled "bored" as "board" on an Instagram post 🤦‍♀️ — Sarah Ryley (@MissRyley) March 6, 2020

To be fair to @MaraGay it's a common and simple mistake. It doesn't ruin her credibility or lessen her intelligence. — Corey Francis (@CoreyDesir) March 6, 2020

I’ve made so many stupid math mistakes. Shake it off! — Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) March 6, 2020

You were put on the spot on live television. It’s the producers and host who are at fault. — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) March 6, 2020

To be honest as someone who is terrible at math and gets nervous on TV, I 100% could have been @MaraGay here, had someone showed me this live on air. What's astounding is that the staffers & researchers on this show didn't catch it before slapping it on screen. https://t.co/imP8rO8pt4 — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March 6, 2020

It’s okay. I would do no better under hot lights. — Adam Twardowski (@TwardowskiDC) March 6, 2020

You are wonderful and smart and live tv is hard, and that could've just as easily been me. — Alexis Grenell (@agrenell) March 6, 2020

Don’t worry about it! Live TV is hard no matter how often you do it. And part of being human is inevitably making mistakes but being able to laugh at them (as you’re doing so graciously). Anyone who doesn’t recognize that needs to consider their own flaws & hypocrisy. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 6, 2020

Yes, it’s live TV’s fault. Never mind that Mara came onto Brian’s show having seen the tweet, read it, and thought to herself “that’s a great tweet.”

Editors on Williams’ show indeed should have caught that. But you know who else should’ve caught it? Mara Gay.

If liberal journalists are going to lord their towering intellect over the rest of us rubes, the least they could do is check their work before they open their mouths.