As Twitchy told you, Mara Gay and Brian Williams pooled their collective brainpower to shame Michael Bloomberg for spending $500 million on campaign ads when he could’ve given every American $1 million instead (and had money left over!).

The catch, of course, was that the math was way, way off (sorry, Rick Wilson).

Watch again because it’s just so spectacularly, cringetastically, amazingly bad:

Gay attempted to laugh it off with this tweet earlier today:

Cute, Mara. And apparently cute is good enough for the “fake, but accurate” crowd.

Cue Shaun King:

Trending

Math is hard.

Feelings are more important than facts.

There’s plenty more where that came from:

Yes, it’s live TV’s fault. Never mind that Mara came onto Brian’s show having seen the tweet, read it, and thought to herself “that’s a great tweet.”

Editors on Williams’ show indeed should have caught that. But you know who else should’ve caught it? Mara Gay.

If liberal journalists are going to lord their towering intellect over the rest of us rubes, the least they could do is check their work before they open their mouths.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anand GiridharadasBrian WilliamseditorsJill Filipoviclive TVMara GaymathShaun King