It’s not really a shock that someone like John Oliver would misrepresent Florida’s new voting law. As a “Daily Show” alumnus, he’s a very experienced wannabe political pundit who is actually not terribly well versed in politics, at least not in an accurate sense.

So we wouldn’t really expect Oliver to take substantive political shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But we kind of hoped that he’d at least pretend to try. Unfortunately, Oliver’s classy British accent doesn’t lend any semblance of class to his chosen line of attack:

Last night, the vile John Oliver smeared Ron DeSantis as “a man with a vibe that screams ‘will flirt with your teenage friends.’” pic.twitter.com/wUd1BmRJgx — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) May 10, 2021

Really, John?

What part isn’t true though? — 🌵stucupulent (@ALiberalCatLady) May 10, 2021

Care to show your work, liberal cat lady? You know, since John Oliver can’t be bothered to?

I see, so living in the same state as Matt Gaetz and being a Republican who has donors. Well that's certainly enough to smear someone. — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) May 10, 2021

