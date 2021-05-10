Yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told us that if we’re really good, we may possibly be able to get things close to normal by Mother’s Day 2022:

Fauci says we can get “close” to normal next Mother’s Day but there are “some conditions to that” (everyone has to get vaccinated) pic.twitter.com/fkCMrr1gvz — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) May 9, 2021

Here’s hopin’!

In the meantime, though, we still have to temper our expectations and enthusiasm:

Fauci says wearing masks may eventually become 'seasonal' https://t.co/VH3FniZrp2 pic.twitter.com/pbtL9KbtVi — New York Post (@nypost) May 9, 2021

Is that so?

“We’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19,” Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” “So it is conceivable that as we go on, a year or two or more from now, that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory-borne viruses like the flu, people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you’ll spread these respiratory-borne diseases,” Fauci continued.

Well, people can catch pretty nasty colds all year round, so you can never be too careful, can you?

Yup. Winter, spring, summer, and fall — Nathaniel E. Baker (@natbaker) May 9, 2021

People could conceivably elect to wear masks all the time. We’re not sure why they would, but you never know.

Be sure not to wear a mask until after Labor Day if you want to be considered fashionable. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 10, 2021

Ah, yes. Of course.

I have that same strategy w underpants — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) May 9, 2021

Does anyone still listen to this guy? — Adam B. (@300hhmaga) May 9, 2021

Fewer and fewer people seem inclined to.

So will kissing my ass https://t.co/8c0J5BwvZG — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 10, 2021

Dr. Fauci is likely not wrong in thinking that there are people out there who might want to mask up during flu season. But if he’s expecting Americans as a whole to be cool with that, he’s setting himself up for disappointment. And he won’t be winning any popularity contests anytime soon.

It’s nice to have traditions.