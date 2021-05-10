Yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told us that if we’re really good, we may possibly be able to get things close to normal by Mother’s Day 2022:

Here’s hopin’!

In the meantime, though, we still have to temper our expectations and enthusiasm:

Is that so?

“We’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19,” Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“So it is conceivable that as we go on, a year or two or more from now, that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory-borne viruses like the flu, people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you’ll spread these respiratory-borne diseases,” Fauci continued.

Well, people can catch pretty nasty colds all year round, so you can never be too careful, can you?

People could conceivably elect to wear masks all the time. We’re not sure why they would, but you never know.

Ah, yes. Of course.

Fewer and fewer people seem inclined to.

Dr. Fauci is likely not wrong in thinking that there are people out there who might want to mask up during flu season. But if he’s expecting Americans as a whole to be cool with that, he’s setting himself up for disappointment. And he won’t be winning any popularity contests anytime soon.

It’s nice to have traditions.

