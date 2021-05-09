Dr. Anthony Fauci said this morning on ABC News that America should be back to something “close” to normal by NEXT MOTHER’S DAY:

Watch for yourself:

From “15 days to slow the spread” to, basically, hang in there until 2022!

This is like shifting the goalposts to another field entirely and that other field is in a neighboring state:

And if he’s basing this on Americans getting vaccinated in large enough numbers, he needs to prepare for Plan B right now because it won’t happen:

Yet, Dems will still hang on his every word:

***

