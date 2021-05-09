Dr. Anthony Fauci said this morning on ABC News that America should be back to something “close” to normal by NEXT MOTHER’S DAY:

Did Dr Fauci just say that we’re gonna have to wait to NEXT Mother’s Day to get back to something close to normal ? He’s like a real life Michael Scott just without any of the endearing qualities — David Brymer (@davidbrymer) May 9, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Fauci says we can get “close” to normal next Mother’s Day but there are “some conditions to that” (everyone has to get vaccinated) pic.twitter.com/fkCMrr1gvz — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) May 9, 2021

From “15 days to slow the spread” to, basically, hang in there until 2022!

15 days to flatten the curve is now, apparently, "26 months to get close to normal if and only if you do as you're told." There are yard signs in my area saying "TRUST FAUCI." God help us. https://t.co/hLtp8vFk97 — Holly, maths elf (see bio). (@hollymathnerd) May 9, 2021

This is like shifting the goalposts to another field entirely and that other field is in a neighboring state:

Anytime Fauci speaks, he moves the goal posts. Now it's NEXT Mother's Day. Screw you. https://t.co/Kd8Xi1z4cp — Michael D. Brown (@MichaelBrownUSA) May 9, 2021

And if he’s basing this on Americans getting vaccinated in large enough numbers, he needs to prepare for Plan B right now because it won’t happen:

The idea that there is some scenario in which by next May Fauci doesn't think enough Americans are vaccinated for us to return to normal is laughable. https://t.co/8n9Jik7HZg — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 9, 2021

Yet, Dems will still hang on his every word:

Imagine listening to anything this guy has to say anymore. https://t.co/r2QlBkfJNV — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 9, 2021

