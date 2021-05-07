After the horrendous April jobs report came out, CNN’s graphics team didn’t miss a beat in putting a positive spin on objectively terrible news, even as the reporter acknowledged the reality of inflation that’s setting in as a result of the Biden administration’s disastrous policies.

Too bad CNBC’s chyron writers weren’t as quick on the trigger as CNN’s and couldn’t come up with something to distract from what was being said. Or, rather, struggling to be said:

Poor Steve.

Well, yeah.

Heh.

At least Rick Santelli was around to give it to people straight.

Basically.

Silver lining!

Anyway, maybe CNBC can pass this message on to Joe Biden so they don’t end up in such an awkward position next month:

***

