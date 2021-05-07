After the horrendous April jobs report came out, CNN’s graphics team didn’t miss a beat in putting a positive spin on objectively terrible news, even as the reporter acknowledged the reality of inflation that’s setting in as a result of the Biden administration’s disastrous policies.

CNN's @ChristineRomans: "If you haven’t felt it yet, it’s coming. You can expect higher prices for toilet paper, diapers, soft drinks, plane tickets, a tank full of gas. Whirlpool is raising prices of some of its appliances by up to 12% …" pic.twitter.com/02JnIf4b4s — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 7, 2021

Too bad CNBC’s chyron writers weren’t as quick on the trigger as CNN’s and couldn’t come up with something to distract from what was being said. Or, rather, struggling to be said:

The April jobs report was so bad @CNBC had to double check the number to make sure they read it correctly. pic.twitter.com/I7AHf1jUP2 — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) May 7, 2021

The April Jobs report numbers were so low that CNBC’s Steve Liesman thought they were wrong pic.twitter.com/Od9pRRFKvl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 7, 2021

Poor Steve.

His stumbling says he didn’t want to read the facts — Carey (@broadsandrods) May 7, 2021

Well, yeah.

This is like Chris Matthews when Trump won. https://t.co/nYYeA5JlPq — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 7, 2021

Heh.

Impossible! We were informed yesterday that Biden created more jobs in his time in office than any administration in history. pic.twitter.com/O3K1KsY1WD — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 7, 2021

At least Rick Santelli was around to give it to people straight.

This is an objective, unmitigated disaster. https://t.co/iXKHqkiUxg — Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) May 7, 2021

Basically.

Great. But no more mean tweets, right? — Chris A. (@cmalex79) May 7, 2021

Well at least they don’t have to read mean tweets ….. — New Age Neanderthal (@IzzyMandlebaum) May 7, 2021

Silver lining!

Anyway, maybe CNBC can pass this message on to Joe Biden so they don’t end up in such an awkward position next month:

Stop using taxpayer dollars to pay people more not to work than to work. https://t.co/eOGdd4IzIK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 7, 2021

***

Related:

