The April jobs numbers are in, and they’re … not good. They’re actually straight-up terrible.

Biden's "build back better" plan pulled in just 26% of the jobs he promised in April. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 7, 2021

Any way you slice it, this is a bad omen for the economy.

But all is not lost. What you may not have considered is that Joe Biden is a veteran BSer, so if you’re looking for insanely ridiculous spin that will make you forget how bad things actually are, just listen to the president:

LMAO Biden starts his speech about the jobs numbers by saying, "I want to put today's jobs report in perspective," says the report is another step in the economy showing "progress" since he took office, and proves why more money needs to be printed and injected into the economy. pic.twitter.com/5AJg3kd3pI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 7, 2021

Oh.

And he’s only just getting started.

"I want to put today's job report in perspective," says @POTUS. "Quite frankly we're moving more rapidly than I thought we would." pic.twitter.com/MSnT77ZuaP — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 7, 2021

We’re moving rapidly, yes. In the wrong direction, but rapidly nonetheless! So yay!

Listening to commentators, you might think we would be disappointed, says @POTUS of today's jobs report, contending the "economy is moving in the right direction." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 7, 2021

Addition of 500,000 jobs per month in the first 3 months of his administration "is progress," adds @POTUS. Today's report underscores how vital are the actions his administration has been taking, continues. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 7, 2021

Well, these numbers are a direct result of his administration’s horrible policies, so he’s correct in that sense.

Jobs report reinforces "the real truth," says @POTUS. "We're digging out of an economic collapse that cost us 22 million jobs." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 7, 2021

"What we proposed is going to work," adds @POTUS. "We've got to work to do, to state the obvious." pic.twitter.com/Yti6SlKCFa — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 7, 2021

"Today's report makes clear thank God we passed the American Rescue Plan," says @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 7, 2021

That’s certainly one way to look at it.

Great question from NBC's @KellyO about unemployment benefits affecting today's jobs report. O'DONNELL: "Do you believe enhanced unemployment benefits had any effect on diminishing a return to work in some categories? " BIDEN: "No, nothing measurable." pic.twitter.com/XAOClMMlud — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 7, 2021

Nothing measurable? Really?

There's "loose talk that Americans just don't want to work," says @POTUS, contending "there's a much bigger problem. It's that our economy has 8 million fewer jobs than when this pandemic started." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 7, 2021

Let’s talk about that for a second.

Joe Biden and Democrats are the problem, in fact.

One reason for slow job growth? “Millions of Americans have said that health concerns and child care responsibilities — with many schools and day care centers not back to normal operations — have prevented them from returning to work” reports @PatcohenNYT:https://t.co/SxXtAgojtn — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) May 7, 2021

Whether or not you want to call child care "infrastructure," in practice Biden is proposing a large expansion of child care while simultaneously slowing the reopening of an existing infrastructure that facilitates working parenthood: Schools. https://t.co/ytRBvyZh0W — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) May 7, 2021

Biden's failure to push hard for school openings by this point is going to come back and bite him in the ass. https://t.co/QYJLpWx2Fi — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 7, 2021

Anyone who spins as shamelessly as Joe Biden is right now deserves to get bitten in the ass.

Millions of Americans, through no fault of their own "were knocked flat on their back" this past year, says @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 7, 2021

Thanks in no small part to Democratic leaders who took the already-bad COVID19 pandemic and made it a million times worse. And how about all the Americans who lost their jobs and businesses to looters and rioters who were egged on by Democrats?

"This month's jobs numbers show we're on the right track," repeats @POTUS. "We still have a long way to go." pic.twitter.com/N9hOJbkxZQ — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 7, 2021

That way’s a lot longer when someone like Joe Biden is in charge.

He looks like he got sucker punched in the gut this morning with those job numbers and has to lie now. https://t.co/3PVWcn3dGQ — kaitlin, RINO birthing person (@thefactualprep) May 7, 2021

Joe Biden’s been lying for decades … you’d think he’d be better at it by now.

"We're still digging our way out of a very deep hole we were put in," adds @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 7, 2021

“We were put in.” Notice that he refuses to take any ownership of the mess he’s been building, despite having taken credit for months for a vaccination effort he literally had nothing to do with and, in fact, helped to undermine before he took office.

Trump's great numbers meant it was caused by Obama's actions and we were on the wrong path but today's horrible job numbers under Biden means we're on the right path but we still just have a long way to go. Got it. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) May 7, 2021

Donald Trump may have been shameless, but at least he fully embraced it. Joe Biden is at least as shameless as Donald Trump but refuses to own it.