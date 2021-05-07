The April jobs numbers are in, and they’re … not good. They’re actually straight-up terrible.

Any way you slice it, this is a bad omen for the economy.

But all is not lost. What you may not have considered is that Joe Biden is a veteran BSer, so if you’re looking for insanely ridiculous spin that will make you forget how bad things actually are, just listen to the president:

Oh.

And he’s only just getting started.

We’re moving rapidly, yes. In the wrong direction, but rapidly nonetheless! So yay!

Trending

Well, these numbers are a direct result of his administration’s horrible policies, so he’s correct in that sense.

That’s certainly one way to look at it.

Nothing measurable? Really?

Let’s talk about that for a second.

Joe Biden and Democrats are the problem, in fact.

Anyone who spins as shamelessly as Joe Biden is right now deserves to get bitten in the ass.

Thanks in no small part to Democratic leaders who took the already-bad COVID19 pandemic and made it a million times worse. And how about all the Americans who lost their jobs and businesses to looters and rioters who were egged on by Democrats?

That way’s a lot longer when someone like Joe Biden is in charge.

Joe Biden’s been lying for decades … you’d think he’d be better at it by now.

“We were put in.” Notice that he refuses to take any ownership of the mess he’s been building, despite having taken credit for months for a vaccination effort he literally had nothing to do with and, in fact, helped to undermine before he took office.

Donald Trump may have been shameless, but at least he fully embraced it. Joe Biden is at least as shameless as Donald Trump but refuses to own it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: American Rescue Planeconomyjob creationjobsjobs reportJoe BidenPandemicunemploymentunemployment benefits