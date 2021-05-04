Big news out of Firefighter World today, as PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor has been named the new host of PBS’ “Washington Week”:

Yamiche is understandably stoked, because her platform as a journalist is about to expand substantially:

By “journalist,” we mean, of course, “activist.” If she were an actual journalist, Yamiche Alcindor’s “guiding light” would be the truth.

But … she’s not an actual journalist.

If PBS is serious about convincing Americans that they serve a purpose other than White House stenographers, they’re gonna have to work a lot harder and not do things like promote Yamiche Alcindor.

It shouldn’t be, but here we are.

