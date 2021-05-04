Big news out of Firefighter World today, as PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor has been named the new host of PBS’ “Washington Week”:

.@Yamiche Alcindor Is Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS https://t.co/LXVoJreLjx — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) May 4, 2021

Yamiche is understandably stoked, because her platform as a journalist is about to expand substantially:

I’m honored to become the next moderator of @washingtonweek, a show that meant so much to Gwen Ifill when she helmed this chair. My guiding light will be focusing on the impact of politics on everyday people and vulnerable populations. Join me this Friday. https://t.co/6WqpjcIL6k — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 4, 2021

By “journalist,” we mean, of course, “activist.” If she were an actual journalist, Yamiche Alcindor’s “guiding light” would be the truth.

You should focus on being factual and unbiased, but 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/VTMKJ5Noor — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 4, 2021

But … she’s not an actual journalist.

irl lol https://t.co/K7eSD3ameV — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 4, 2021

If PBS is serious about convincing Americans that they serve a purpose other than White House stenographers, they’re gonna have to work a lot harder and not do things like promote Yamiche Alcindor.

She’s not a good person. Grandstanding should no be rewarded. — shooters shoot (@neverontimephil) May 4, 2021

It shouldn’t be, but here we are.

This is basically a Biden cabinet position at this point, or at least she thinks so — Winston Dawson 🇺🇸 (@winstondawson) May 4, 2021

@PBS is state media for @TheDemocrats and she’s nothing more than a propagandist. — Matthew Marvich (@matthew_marvich) May 4, 2021

In journalism being absolutely horrible at your job, misleading and sometimes outright lying gets you rewarded CONTEXT: A propaganda agent and activist is getting a raise with your tax dollars PBS should be defunded https://t.co/YagAovNCkK https://t.co/Gk4Qv4YFU9 — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) May 4, 2021

"Yamiche Alcindor Named Moderator of Washington Week" "Washington Week is known for its depth, balance and civil discourse." Pick one. You don't hire an activist to run your show and then talk about "balance."https://t.co/fnKwNkXjZy — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 4, 2021

I mean, lots of people enjoy watching Tucker Carlson, but nobody tunes in to Tucker's show thinking "this will really give me a balanced presentation." — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 4, 2021

Well, that will teach the GOP they should have defunded NPR/PBS when they had the chance. https://t.co/Z1uF93epwT — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 4, 2021

