Ever since Joe Biden tapped Kamala Harris to be his special border czar, we’ve been wondering when Harris would get around to actually dealing with the border crisis, and, more importantly, how she’d deal with the border crisis.

Well, you’ll be relieved to know that she’s treating this situation very, very seriously:

VP Harris claims "the lack of climate adaptation and climate resilience” are “root causes” driving the surge at the southern border pic.twitter.com/7hYYRsnI3t — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 4, 2021

Welp.

The fact she says this with a straight face is the scariest part. — Hank McCarty (@5StarVictory) May 4, 2021

Apparently the Biden administration’s very deliberate efforts to entice migrants to illegally cross our southern border have had nothing to do with the surge. Long-term factors like “lack of climate adaptation and climate resilience” are to blame.

Oh no, it’s not the free for all benefits buffet and non-enforcement regime this administration set up? Oh no — Jay (@OneFineJay) May 4, 2021

Didn’t you hear her? Climate issues are way more of a motivator for migrants.

Ahh…so immigrants are risking their lives to get into the US because they want to lower their carbon footprint. Got it. — Clyde Beddoe (@RightTurn_Clyde) May 4, 2021

It makes sense if you think about it and you also happen to be an idiot.

So, we could solve the border crisis by shipping some AC units to Honduras? https://t.co/b9N9wfgprZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 4, 2021

Only one way to find out!