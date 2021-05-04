Ever since Joe Biden tapped Kamala Harris to be his special border czar, we’ve been wondering when Harris would get around to actually dealing with the border crisis, and, more importantly, how she’d deal with the border crisis.

Well, you’ll be relieved to know that she’s treating this situation very, very seriously:

Welp.

Apparently the Biden administration’s very deliberate efforts to entice migrants to illegally cross our southern border have had nothing to do with the surge. Long-term factors like “lack of climate adaptation and climate resilience” are to blame.

Didn’t you hear her? Climate issues are way more of a motivator for migrants.

It makes sense if you think about it and you also happen to be an idiot.

Only one way to find out!

