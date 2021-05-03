Earlier today, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand sent out this tweet from her official Twitter account:
Tired: Families
Wired: Affordable child care and universal paid leave
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 3, 2021
Well, after spending a few hours getting dragged for that, Gillibrand has decided that the people dragging her are the bad guys:
Inspired: Spending less time deliberately misreading tweets and doing anything — literally anything — to help exhausted families.
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 3, 2021
“Deliberately misreading tweets”? Oh come now, Senator.
LOL. Nice try.
— SGEselgroth (@SGEselgroth) May 3, 2021
Sen. Gillibrand, basically:
— Not_Papa_P (@NotPapaP1) May 3, 2021
Surely she can come up with something better, especially after nearly three hours.
Yes, it's our fault you posted a stupid, out of date tweet. https://t.co/6x2pqCqvS6
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) May 3, 2021
It's not my office's fault that we approved and sent a tweet that is poorly written/potentially confusing, it's YOUR fault for critiquing it. That's a take, I guess. https://t.co/H8yEflYns0
— Brittany (@bccover) May 3, 2021
GP Inspired: Blaming constituents like me for reading what you wrote and drawing the proper conclusion from your words.
Write better, clearer tweets, Senator (or Senator's social media flunky). https://t.co/2dQ3OSBzle
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 3, 2021
"It's everyone else's fault my tweet was garbage"
That's the kind of accountability we're looking for from our elected leaders right there.
— Psaki Bomb (@Sowzees) May 3, 2021
Oh good now you’re blaming everyone else for your moronic tweet. I hereby award you the clown of the day award. 🤡🎈🤡🎈
— Laney for Liberty (@AELeighton2) May 3, 2021
Well deserved (though the day’s still young).
It was not a deliberate misreading. You wrote the words, Kirsten. I'd call it a Freudian slip if we're going to label your nonsense at all.
— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 3, 2021
Exactly. Kirsten Gillibrand let the mask slip and we all saw what was there all along.
Take the L
— double standard (@dubstandards) May 3, 2021
Take the L for your garbage post pic.twitter.com/NSE378VzOk
— Threefaze (@Threefazemike) May 3, 2021
That’s what a grownup would do.
Maybe you should present a policy position like an adult instead of a stupid meme.
— Lolnope06 (@lolnope06) May 3, 2021
Until then:
Retired: your tweeting privileges. Log off.
— Varna Necropolis (@NecropolisVarna) May 3, 2021