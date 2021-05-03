Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has just one question for you: “How do you do, fellow kids?”

She’s with it! She’s hip!

Democrats are so great at messaging.

We actually shudder to imagine what it’s like to wake up every day knowing that we’re Kirsten Gillibrand.

This is just so on-brand for her. On-Kirsten-Gilli-brand, in fact.

That’s fair, PoliMath, though, if you don’t mind, we’re going to enjoy this for a while.

Ha!

All joking aside, though, Gillibrand’s tweet really is amazing. Not just because it’s so cringe-y, but because it’s just so brazen.

Let’s hear it for genuine transparency at last.

