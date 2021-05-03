Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has just one question for you: “How do you do, fellow kids?”

Tired: Families

Wired: Affordable child care and universal paid leave — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 3, 2021

She’s with it! She’s hip!

“I understand memes. I meme all the time. Sometimes I’ll just meme away the afternoon. Ah, meme life.”

—Senator Kristen Gillibrand https://t.co/eq7ZquoPum — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 3, 2021

Democrats are so great at messaging.

Families are the worst. https://t.co/MWdzPUyvjP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 3, 2021

Imagine wanting to pander so bad that you say FAMILIES are tired. https://t.co/R0Ln3q43QZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 3, 2021

We actually shudder to imagine what it’s like to wake up every day knowing that we’re Kirsten Gillibrand.

Democrats are hellbent to not give their red and purple state counterparts a day without an aneurysm https://t.co/aUGUSKPNiG — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 3, 2021

the pols are trying to do memes again https://t.co/b6Q6mUqwwh — cc (@cc_fla) May 3, 2021

Does she just not understand the format? https://t.co/v5pqMbD7fs — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 3, 2021

This is just so on-brand for her. On-Kirsten-Gilli-brand, in fact.

I want to make fun of Senator Gillibrand's tweet but it's honestly too funny already. Anything I say would detract from its purity. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 3, 2021

That’s fair, PoliMath, though, if you don’t mind, we’re going to enjoy this for a while.

Probably should have left this one in the draft folder. — Brad (@napientek) May 3, 2021

Feel like this one could have been workshopped some more Senator — Brendel (@Brendelbored) May 3, 2021

Fired: whichever intern wrote this tweet. — Rohan (@RohanPaini) May 3, 2021

I…worked on the perfect satire of the left for a year…and…she just…she tweeted it out https://t.co/TzA4c6wNn3 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 3, 2021

Ha!

All joking aside, though, Gillibrand’s tweet really is amazing. Not just because it’s so cringe-y, but because it’s just so brazen.

Tired: Having to convince people the left doesn't care about families Wired: Democrats openly tweeting that they don't care about families. https://t.co/jKNkP4iX1b — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 3, 2021

Really gotta love how the senator's brand is now to make the subtext text. https://t.co/3ZEkNK8qYC — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 3, 2021

Meme template illiteracy, or actual excitement about using Big Gov't thumb on the scale to keep replacing families with paid childcare, or maybe both https://t.co/10LSvKonkQ — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewCQuinn) May 3, 2021

I genuinely appreciate that they’re beginning to be honest about what they want. https://t.co/nfShQpuLPf — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 3, 2021

Finally some honesty about their anti family stance https://t.co/MlPQ0nzI1p — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 3, 2021

Let’s hear it for genuine transparency at last.