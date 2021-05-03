Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has just one question for you: “How do you do, fellow kids?”
Tired: Families
Wired: Affordable child care and universal paid leave
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 3, 2021
She’s with it! She’s hip!
“I understand memes. I meme all the time. Sometimes I’ll just meme away the afternoon. Ah, meme life.”
—Senator Kristen Gillibrand https://t.co/eq7ZquoPum
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 3, 2021
Democrats are so great at messaging.
Families are the worst. https://t.co/MWdzPUyvjP
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 3, 2021
Imagine wanting to pander so bad that you say FAMILIES are tired. https://t.co/R0Ln3q43QZ
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 3, 2021
We actually shudder to imagine what it’s like to wake up every day knowing that we’re Kirsten Gillibrand.
Excuse me? https://t.co/aUGUSKPNiG
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 3, 2021
Bizarre https://t.co/tEYgZFaWy9
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 3, 2021
Democrats are hellbent to not give their red and purple state counterparts a day without an aneurysm https://t.co/aUGUSKPNiG
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 3, 2021
the pols are trying to do memes again https://t.co/b6Q6mUqwwh
— cc (@cc_fla) May 3, 2021
Does she just not understand the format? https://t.co/v5pqMbD7fs
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 3, 2021
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 3, 2021
This is just so on-brand for her. On-Kirsten-Gilli-brand, in fact.
I want to make fun of Senator Gillibrand's tweet but it's honestly too funny already.
Anything I say would detract from its purity.
— PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 3, 2021
That’s fair, PoliMath, though, if you don’t mind, we’re going to enjoy this for a while.
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 3, 2021
Probably should have left this one in the draft folder.
— Brad (@napientek) May 3, 2021
Feel like this one could have been workshopped some more Senator
— Brendel (@Brendelbored) May 3, 2021
Fired: whichever intern wrote this tweet.
— Rohan (@RohanPaini) May 3, 2021
I…worked on the perfect satire of the left for a year…and…she just…she tweeted it out https://t.co/TzA4c6wNn3
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 3, 2021
Ha!
All joking aside, though, Gillibrand’s tweet really is amazing. Not just because it’s so cringe-y, but because it’s just so brazen.
Tired: Having to convince people the left doesn't care about families
Wired: Democrats openly tweeting that they don't care about families. https://t.co/jKNkP4iX1b
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 3, 2021
Really gotta love how the senator's brand is now to make the subtext text. https://t.co/3ZEkNK8qYC
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 3, 2021
Meme template illiteracy, or actual excitement about using Big Gov't thumb on the scale to keep replacing families with paid childcare, or maybe both https://t.co/10LSvKonkQ
— Andrew Quinn (@AndrewCQuinn) May 3, 2021
I genuinely appreciate that they’re beginning to be honest about what they want. https://t.co/nfShQpuLPf
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 3, 2021
Finally some honesty about their anti family stance https://t.co/MlPQ0nzI1p
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 3, 2021
Let’s hear it for genuine transparency at last.