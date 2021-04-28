Respect for The Science™ clearly runs in Kamala Harris’ family.

Here’s her niece Meena Harris carefully considering the risks that go along with being fully vaccinated against COVID19:

Am I the only one who’s still worried about social gatherings and wearing a mask outdoors even though I’m fully vaccinated?? — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) April 28, 2021

Don’t worry, Meena. You’re not the only one. Quite a few other Party of Science™ members feel the way you do:

I imagine that many of us with young kids who won’t be vaccinated for quite a while feel this way. And even if I felt like I could go maskless, how could I do that while telling my 5 year old to keep hers on? — Kristy Hanson (@kristyhanson) April 28, 2021

(Apparently not expecting her five-year-old to keep her mask on has not occurred to Kristy.)

Yup I’m gonna be keeping my mask on… 😷 — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) April 28, 2021

I will wear mine until we reach 95% vaxed — L.A.M (@NminMic) April 28, 2021

I'm not going anywhere without my masks on, I don't care if I'm by myself, it's going to be on. I'm fully vaccinated — Koptic King (@kopticking) April 28, 2021

I’m wearing a mask no matter what. I’ve got them in all my bags in case I walk all the house without one. Im also fully vaccinated — Wear a Mask 😷 and stay home 💙 (@SATC_Addict) April 28, 2021

Soooo not taking off mask, like forever… I live and work in #nyc as a journalist, NOT doing it, toooo sooonnn — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) April 28, 2021

Maybe you should take a cue from Joy Reid and wear two masks, just to be safe.

And also to, you know, let others around you know that you’re an idiot without actually haven’t to tell them explicitly.

Not the only one. Just one of many ignoring the science. https://t.co/VVG4SiuH4d — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 28, 2021

No, lots of people hate science. https://t.co/MCMcU7h0xK — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 28, 2021

Nope, lots of scientific ignorance out there https://t.co/3bAbfU98ps — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 28, 2021

Especially in the Party of Science™.

this type of discourse is honestly just as dangerous as anti-vaxxing and it just fuels their fire even more. you’re basically admitting your vaccine was useless. https://t.co/N7hqjDmLNL — Trev (@tmanolz) April 28, 2021

Well, Meena’s aunt got a jumpstart on scaring people about COVID19 vaccines, so it’s nice that this sort of thing is apparently a family tradition.

This is the saddest thread of people I've ever seen. Being cautious is one thing, shutting down your life is another. https://t.co/HauyNgHBnU — Calm & Respectful Travis (@OldDudeTravis) April 28, 2021