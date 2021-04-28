Respect for The Science™ clearly runs in Kamala Harris’ family.

Here’s her niece Meena Harris carefully considering the risks that go along with being fully vaccinated against COVID19:

Don’t worry, Meena. You’re not the only one. Quite a few other Party of Science™ members feel the way you do:

(Apparently not expecting her five-year-old to keep her mask on has not occurred to Kristy.)

Trending

Maybe you should take a cue from Joy Reid and wear two masks, just to be safe.

And also to, you know, let others around you know that you’re an idiot without actually haven’t to tell them explicitly.

Especially in the Party of Science™.

Well, Meena’s aunt got a jumpstart on scaring people about COVID19 vaccines, so it’s nice that this sort of thing is apparently a family tradition.

