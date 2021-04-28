We regret to inform you that our moral and intellectual betters are at it again.

And by “it,” we mean “peddling unscientific BS in the name of science.”

Over to you, Joy Reid:

So, Joy jogs double-masked, huh?

It’s nice that she’s bragging about being willing to risk her own health to make a political statement that has absolutely no scientific basis. Because conservatives are so dumb, is she right?

Well, yes. But:

She’s nothing if not consistent.

Tags: COVIDCOVID19Joggingjoy reidmasksvaccine