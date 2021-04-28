In case you missed it, thanks to the 2020 census, New York is down a congressional seat.

Or, as “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah puts it, New York got “screwed out of a House seat.” Which basically puts us back in the 1930s:

The 2020 Census: New York gets screwed out of a House seat, Texas is the big winner, and we’re back in the 1930s. pic.twitter.com/nxxd2Cp6iF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

oh my God that is hilarious, the census amirite, red states bad lol. Daily Beast, please recap, thanks. https://t.co/5pME34arVl — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 28, 2021

Trevor Noah’s sharp and witty takes never fail to not amuse.

This is objectively unfunny. — Michael Deppisch (@deppisch) April 28, 2021

That’s the nicest thing we can say about it.

You complain about Wyoming having too many representatives when they have so few people, but when New York loses a Wyoming-sized chunk of people who decide places like Texas are better, you whine they lost the associated representative. But hey, that's comedy today! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 28, 2021

People fleeing over-expensive over-taxed Democrat cities and states is Jim Crow. https://t.co/7Flc77PWcl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2021

The Daily Show: Democrat propaganda masquerading as comedy, whining because New York lost a whole seat's worth of people deserting to places like Texas. https://t.co/el7R9baX88 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 28, 2021

“NY got screwed” aka its policies are so shitty people left in droves https://t.co/gUbrpbpvgO — Ragnar Danneskjöld (@RagnarDanneskj1) April 28, 2021

Maybe congress needs to pass a Fugitive New Yorker Act to return them to where they'll be happyhttps://t.co/giDxPzmGhv — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 28, 2021

On the one hand, if the Census had counted 89 more New Yorkers last year they wouldn't have lost a congressional seat; on the other hand, if they had counted New Yorkers this year, they would have lost 2 congressional seats — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 28, 2021

Good point.

Instead of bitching about the unfairness of losing a congressional seat, I dunno, maybe start thinking about why residents are fleeing your state like it's on fire — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 28, 2021

“I’m not gonna ask why people left New York. I’m just gonna bitch about the consequences” https://t.co/W0QDCHTpGX — Josemaría Piulada (@txiokatu) April 28, 2021