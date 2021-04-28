In case you missed it, thanks to the 2020 census, New York is down a congressional seat.

Or, as “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah puts it, New York got “screwed out of a House seat.” Which basically puts us back in the 1930s:

Trevor Noah’s sharp and witty takes never fail to not amuse.

Trending

That’s the nicest thing we can say about it.

Good point.

