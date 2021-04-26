We’ve been seeing stories for a while now about the exodus from New York State to sunnier (and more free) places like Florida. According to a new report from the New York Times, a Census official says New York was just 89 people short of keeping a House seat — and you can’t blame President Trump for scaring people away with a citizenship question, because it wasn’t on there despite his best efforts.
A Census official just said that if NY had counted **89 more people** it would not have lost a congressional seat!
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 26, 2021
Full story: https://t.co/p3WnNhkbkJ
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 26, 2021
NEW: New York appears to be the closest any state has come — and fallen short — of getting an extra seat since at least 1940.
Next closest: Oregon in 1970 was 231 people short https://t.co/p3WnNhkbkJ pic.twitter.com/i3P4IbrDNH
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 26, 2021
NY 27 will no longer exist. And nobody is going to miss it.
— Shanghai Deerslayer (@1812x) April 26, 2021
This is like a Curb episode
— Evan J. Zimmerman (@ejzim) April 26, 2021
Cuomo absolutely killing it on every front so far lol
— Karl is an Antifa Supersoldier (@rs_toper) April 26, 2021
I guess they used to live in nursing homes
— Bird Brain (@ByewBob) April 26, 2021
Nailed it.
Wow so if Cuomo didn't kill so many people in nursing homes they wouldn't have lost a congressional seat! https://t.co/nPuSoVdoPW
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 26, 2021
Brutal, Smug. pic.twitter.com/jGclE01ghu
— Jen (@CensoredJen) April 26, 2021
That deserves a Rick James reaction! pic.twitter.com/T8aRUfBKHl
— Peter Garrett (@TheUnrealPeterG) April 26, 2021
— Vanquish (@DarthVanquish) April 26, 2021
— I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) April 26, 2021
— Frank DeGarcia (@FrankDeGarcia) April 26, 2021
— Art (@arthurtobin) April 26, 2021
The number of Cuomo's sexual harassment victims that fled NY out of fear is probably enough to cover that spread.
— bartleby (@ElderBartleby) April 26, 2021
NY should have done a marketing campaign like “come to your census” or something
— Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) April 26, 2021
— Almost But Not Quite (@AlmostBNQuite) April 26, 2021
— Ryan of Hoth (@taurian76) April 26, 2021
— PoshPug (@Rajjah) April 26, 2021
— Zzzzzz (@zzzzzz_cz17) April 26, 2021
Too bad your governor murdered nursing home residents and cost you that seat. For shame.
— Taylor Brown (@browntaylor2015) April 26, 2021
Proof of God.
— Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) April 26, 2021
Was complaining that they didn’t have enough ventilators. Trump sent them. They didn’t use them. Complained of not enough hospital beds. Trump sent a hospital ship. He never used it out of spite. Killed the elderly instead. Screw Cuomo. They got what they deserve.
— Dr. Ernest T Bass, Esq. (@ptexanhud) April 26, 2021
Related:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helps explain why NOT every single person should be counted in the census https://t.co/bKnn3Wg4zf
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 7, 2020