We’ve been seeing stories for a while now about the exodus from New York State to sunnier (and more free) places like Florida. According to a new report from the New York Times, a Census official says New York was just 89 people short of keeping a House seat — and you can’t blame President Trump for scaring people away with a citizenship question, because it wasn’t on there despite his best efforts.

Trending

Nailed it.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 202089censusHouse SeatNew York State