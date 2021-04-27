Last night, Rose McGowan did the unthinkable and appeared on Fox News with Tammy Bruce, where she — gasp! — likened the Democratic Party to a cult.

That rubbed a lot of McGowan’s fellow liberals the wrong way. But — and this will probably come as a huge shock to you — Keith Olbermann seems especially upset:

If we didn’t know any better, we’d think Keith’s self-righteous outrage makes him sound kind of … cultish.

It definitely makes him sound like a jackass.

It takes a truly dedicated cultist to completely cut yourself off from someone whose point of view diverges even remotely from your own.

Guess Rose McGowan was onto something, huh?

