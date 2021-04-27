Last night, Rose McGowan did the unthinkable and appeared on Fox News with Tammy Bruce, where she — gasp! — likened the Democratic Party to a cult.

‘If you are serving a master that is not serving you, you are in a cult.’ Watch this before you judge me. https://t.co/S1PSUillbg thank you @heytammybruce for the intelligent conversation. Much appreciated. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) April 27, 2021

That rubbed a lot of McGowan’s fellow liberals the wrong way. But — and this will probably come as a huge shock to you — Keith Olbermann seems especially upset:

If we didn’t know any better, we’d think Keith’s self-righteous outrage makes him sound kind of … cultish.

It definitely makes him sound like a jackass.

The reason he blocks is pretty clear. A small part of him knows she’s right and he can’t handle it. So he blocks. https://t.co/616tdxNrFH — Tigger’s New Groove 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🦁 (@TiggerTwo4) April 27, 2021

It takes a truly dedicated cultist to completely cut yourself off from someone whose point of view diverges even remotely from your own.

One good way to refute someone saying you're in a cult is to disconnect from that Suppressive Person to make sure they aren't able to influence you to think critically about the cult that you're in. https://t.co/Pwo63q9L56 — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) April 27, 2021

Guess Rose McGowan was onto something, huh?

