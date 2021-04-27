Last night, Rose McGowan did the unthinkable and appeared on Fox News with Tammy Bruce, where she — gasp! — likened the Democratic Party to a cult.
‘If you are serving a master that is not serving you, you are in a cult.’ Watch this before you judge me. https://t.co/S1PSUillbg thank you @heytammybruce for the intelligent conversation. Much appreciated.
— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) April 27, 2021
That rubbed a lot of McGowan’s fellow liberals the wrong way. But — and this will probably come as a huge shock to you — Keith Olbermann seems especially upset:
If we didn’t know any better, we’d think Keith’s self-righteous outrage makes him sound kind of … cultish.
It definitely makes him sound like a jackass.
The reason he blocks is pretty clear. A small part of him knows she’s right and he can’t handle it. So he blocks. https://t.co/616tdxNrFH
— Tigger’s New Groove 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🦁 (@TiggerTwo4) April 27, 2021
It takes a truly dedicated cultist to completely cut yourself off from someone whose point of view diverges even remotely from your own.
One good way to refute someone saying you're in a cult is to disconnect from that Suppressive Person to make sure they aren't able to influence you to think critically about the cult that you're in. https://t.co/Pwo63q9L56
— Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) April 27, 2021
Guess Rose McGowan was onto something, huh?
Found the sexist misogynist. https://t.co/9LhFJSkZMH
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 27, 2021
Keith really does have a problem with women. https://t.co/E0sc7wofsn
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 27, 2021
Keith Olbermann has quite the discerning eye when it comes to Death Cults. https://t.co/6v8B5AyJK1
— The Orange Duke (@TheOrangeDuke1) April 27, 2021
This man is a psycho… https://t.co/CjHExKfog6
— Jen (@jenn034612) April 27, 2021
Keith Olbermann is more possessed by blind, tribalist poison than anybody alive. https://t.co/x2PDvEDAYv
— Billy Finn 🦅 (@BillyFinn18) April 27, 2021