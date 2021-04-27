Rose McGowan has been a rarity: a liberal who calls out Democrats and the Left.
And last night, she took her message to Fox News and Tammy Bruce.
That’s been difficult for some people to process.
Disappointing.
— ShaSha (@BadMoFoBrutha) April 27, 2021
What happened to you?
— Hollywood BH(JO2020) (@HollyBH7) April 27, 2021
Girl wtf
— Bored now…. (@hurrihottie) April 27, 2021
You need therapy.
— EmmyKath (@emily_k_w) April 27, 2021
I forget you're stupid until I hear you speak
— The none and only Bill (@sportsfan926) April 27, 2021
Honestly. Who dropped you on your head? pic.twitter.com/iBFIFtpxVg
— Scarlett 🆘#ifyoucantsaysomethingnicecomesitbyme (@HubleyScarlett) April 27, 2021
You go on fox asserting someone else in a cult. Looks like you never left one
— Gustav Fring (@Gustav_Fring) April 27, 2021
You're losing it girl 🙁
— Jhopp9090 (@jhopp9090) April 27, 2021
I used to like Rose but shit…I cant listen to this crap
— ccrawford🌊🌊🌊🌊😷🤗😎Resister (@SeCharmaine) April 27, 2021
I watched it like you asked, what a complete fvcking waste of my time!
— Daniel GH (@Badger_Dan_H) April 27, 2021
I truly feel sorry for you. You're aligning yourself with Anti-American evil.
— 🇺🇸 James Madison Key 🇺🇸 (@the_devik) April 27, 2021
There’s lots more where that came from, but you get the idea.
Since McGowan’s critics are too busy ragging on her for venturing into “enemy territory,” McGowan helpfully explained why she did it:
Yes, I, Rose McGowan, was on Fox News. Here’s why (video 1) pic.twitter.com/rt9Vm9oHaG
— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) April 27, 2021
Video 2 pic.twitter.com/mwnMH54otS
— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) April 27, 2021
So, in other words, McGowan just has her own opinions independent of what Right or Left say they should be.
We say this genuinely and without sarcasm: how refreshing.
Really appreciate you Rose. And Tammy too. Love the advice to examine one’s core beliefs. Thanks to both for sharing an intelligent and sensible conversation.
— Brew n Blue 🇺🇸 (@BTryin) April 27, 2021
Watch the interview below and see for yourselves:
‘If you are serving a master that is not serving you, you are in a cult.’ Watch this before you judge me. https://t.co/S1PSUillbg thank you @heytammybruce for the intelligent conversation. Much appreciated.
— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) April 27, 2021