Rose McGowan has been a rarity: a liberal who calls out Democrats and the Left.

And last night, she took her message to Fox News and Tammy Bruce.

That’s been difficult for some people to process.

There’s lots more where that came from, but you get the idea.

Since McGowan’s critics are too busy ragging on her for venturing into “enemy territory,” McGowan helpfully explained why she did it:

So, in other words, McGowan just has her own opinions independent of what Right or Left say they should be.

We say this genuinely and without sarcasm: how refreshing.

Watch the interview below and see for yourselves:

