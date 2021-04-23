Earlier this month, Axios reported that Caitlyn Jenner was considering a run for California Governor as a recall for Gavin Newsom started looking more and more like a reality.

Fast-forward to today, and it looks like Jenner’s all in:

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Jenner will run as a social liberal & fiscal conservative, hoping to appeal to CA voters who may be frustrated with the state's progressive economic policies but remain to the left of the national GOP. https://t.co/AsEI9FUFtM — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) April 23, 2021

Regardless of what you think about Jenner, she’s absolutely right that California’s fiscal and economic situation is dire, and progressive hypocrites like Gavin Newsom are largely responsible for that.

It’d be nice to see things turn around for California. And if Jenner wants to try to be the one to do it, more power to her. Especially if she can make some woke heads explode along the way.