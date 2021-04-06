We’re not exactly huge fans of Axios today, but we can’t help but be intrigued by their scoop on the California gubernatorial situation:

Scoop: Caitlyn Jenner explores run for California governor as Newsom faces recall .. convos w GOP consultants underway. w @alaynatreene https://t.co/S96mLtMzhh — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) April 6, 2021

More:

Former reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is talking with political consultants as she actively explores a run for governor of California, three sources with direct knowledge of her deliberations tell Axios. …

Jenner is being assisted in her consideration by Caroline Wren, a longtime GOP fundraiser. Wren initially met Jenner through her work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focused on LGBT issues.

Wren previously worked at Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for President Trump’s 2020 campaign, and also helped organize the rally he addressed immediately before the U.S. Capitol assault on Jan. 6.

A spokesman for Jenner declined to comment. Wren also declined to comment.

OK, so without any further comment from either Jenner or Wren, we still don’t know exactly what’s going on or how likely it is that Caitlyn Jenner would actually challenge Gavin Newsom.

But it sure is fun to think about, isn’t it? Woke progressives would be caught between a rock and a hard place.

On one hand:

here's a short story about that: no https://t.co/SHjArE3y6w — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 6, 2021

She lost me when she came out and verbally endorsed the former guy. — Shannon Snow 🌊🌊🌊🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@shannonsnow34) April 6, 2021

And on the other hand:

anyone who opposes caitlyn is a transphobe https://t.co/O1IwLeiscO — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 6, 2021

If Gavin Newson does not step down immediately to make way for California's first trans governor, he is literally committing violence. https://t.co/bMesZPWpWM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2021

Sorry, folks:

We didn’t make them; we just throw them in progs’ faces.