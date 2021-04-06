We’re not exactly huge fans of Axios today, but we can’t help but be intrigued by their scoop on the California gubernatorial situation:

Former reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is talking with political consultants as she actively explores a run for governor of California, three sources with direct knowledge of her deliberations tell Axios.

  • Jenner is being assisted in her consideration by Caroline Wren, a longtime GOP fundraiser. Wren initially met Jenner through her work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focused on LGBT issues.

  • Wren previously worked at Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for President Trump’s 2020 campaign, and also helped organize the rally he addressed immediately before the U.S. Capitol assault on Jan. 6.

  • A spokesman for Jenner declined to comment. Wren also declined to comment.

OK, so without any further comment from either Jenner or Wren, we still don’t know exactly what’s going on or how likely it is that Caitlyn Jenner would actually challenge Gavin Newsom.

But it sure is fun to think about, isn’t it? Woke progressives would be caught between a rock and a hard place.

