CNN’s Brianna Keilar recently interviewed toxic race hustler and Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi about the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting.

Kendi, as one would expect, made the already-heated discourse even worse, suggesting that police would not have shot Bryant if Bryant had been a rich white girl and that police had options besides deadly force to “de-escalate” the situation.

Here’s that segment again:

Kendi chastises Columbus cops for shooting a girl threatening to stab two others: “What would have happened” if the attacker had instead been rich and white? pic.twitter.com/60i7NC5BX4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 22, 2021

Kendi utterly disgraced himself there (or, rather, further disgraced himself). But Brianna Keilar also deserves our derision:

Brianna Keilar refers to the girl in pink who was being attacked by Bryant with a knife as "the girl who was close to Ma'Khia when she was shot" https://t.co/0kNdPndF1e — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 22, 2021

they know we can all see the tape, right? https://t.co/ITRzBQIOdP — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) April 22, 2021

Transcript:

“I look at that video and I ask, ‘If that were my child, you know, or if my child were the child in pink who was so close to Ma’Khia when she was shot, you know, what would’ve happened?’ I think a lot of people are asking that.”

Maybe someone should ask Brianna why Ma’Khia Bryant was so close to the “child in pink.”

Also it's odd we don't know her name. She's just "the girl in pink" Now ask why that is. https://t.co/JOXBTkuDlR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 22, 2021

When will someone say her name? — Alex (@Alex_Z_01) April 22, 2021

When she’s useful to the narrative. Until then, don’t hold your breath.