CNN’s Brianna Keilar recently interviewed toxic race hustler and Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi about the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting.

Kendi, as one would expect, made the already-heated discourse even worse, suggesting that police would not have shot Bryant if Bryant had been a rich white girl and that police had options besides deadly force to “de-escalate” the situation.

Here’s that segment again:

Kendi utterly disgraced himself there (or, rather, further disgraced himself). But Brianna Keilar also deserves our derision:

Transcript:

“I look at that video and I ask, ‘If that were my child, you know, or if my child were the child in pink who was so close to Ma’Khia when she was shot, you know, what would’ve happened?’ I think a lot of people are asking that.”

Maybe someone should ask Brianna why Ma’Khia Bryant was so close to the “child in pink.”

When she’s useful to the narrative. Until then, don’t hold your breath.

Tags: Brianna KeilarCNNIbram X. KendiMa'Khia Bryant