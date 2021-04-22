Just in case there was any doubt left in your mind that “anti-racist” Prof. Ibram X. Kendi wants to keep fanning the flames of racial strife, he went on CBS News yesterday to tell us that the conviction of Derek Chauvin was actually the conviction of America as a nation, and that we need to take steps to transform this nation into a truly anti-racist utopia.

"Is justice convicting a police officer, or is justice convicting America?” CBS News produces an Ibram Kendi segment arguing it’s insufficient to convict Derek Chauvin, we must also “convict” America and impose “anti-racist” policies that “transform this nation." pic.twitter.com/bvVGjEyjZF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 21, 2021

And just in case there was any doubt left in your mind that Ibram X. Kendi wants to keep fanning the flames of racial strife even after that, here he is on CNN suggesting that had Ma’Khia Bryant been from a wealthy, white family, police would’ve found a way to de-escalate the situation and disarm her so that everyone got to go home happy and safe:

Kendi chastises Columbus cops for shooting a girl threatening to stab two others: “What would have happened” if the attacker had instead been rich and white? pic.twitter.com/60i7NC5BX4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 22, 2021

For a guy who hates cops as much as he hates cops, Ibram X. Kendi sure does have a lot of faith in their ability to be able to stop a girl from stabbing people without the use of force.

Let's get 1 thing 100% clear here. There was no "threatening" to stab. This was an actual arm in motion activly moving to stab someone. Any attempt to disarm would have resulted in injury or death to the pinned girl AND possibly still killing the knife wielding "victim" anyway — Scottish Cowgirl (@bragg_rebekah) April 22, 2021

Exactly the same thing would have happened except no-one would have heard about it — Isaac (@average_joe1984) April 22, 2021

why do we have to imagine an imaginary scenario when something that actually happened happened — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) April 22, 2021

Regardless of how this turned out, Kendi would’ve found a way to twist it in order to support his Critical Race Theory narrative.

Absolutely deranged — BeepBoop (@Sargonnis) April 22, 2021