Just in case there was any doubt left in your mind that “anti-racist” Prof. Ibram X. Kendi wants to keep fanning the flames of racial strife, he went on CBS News yesterday to tell us that the conviction of Derek Chauvin was actually the conviction of America as a nation, and that we need to take steps to transform this nation into a truly anti-racist utopia.

And just in case there was any doubt left in your mind that Ibram X. Kendi wants to keep fanning the flames of racial strife even after that, here he is on CNN suggesting that had Ma’Khia Bryant been from a wealthy, white family, police would’ve found a way to de-escalate the situation and disarm her so that everyone got to go home happy and safe:

For a guy who hates cops as much as he hates cops, Ibram X. Kendi sure does have a lot of faith in their ability to be able to stop a girl from stabbing people without the use of force.

Regardless of how this turned out, Kendi would’ve found a way to twist it in order to support his Critical Race Theory narrative.

