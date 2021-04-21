Hey, you know what we need right now to fix the racial turmoil?

We’re not sure exactly what the answer is, but we’re pretty damn sure it’s not Ibram X. Kendi:

"Is justice convicting a police officer, or is justice convicting America?” CBS News produces an Ibram Kendi segment arguing it’s insufficient to convict Derek Chauvin, we must also “convict” America and impose “anti-racist” policies that “transform this nation." pic.twitter.com/bvVGjEyjZF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 21, 2021

In fact, Ibram X. Kendi may be among the very last things we need. But for some reason, CBS News has decided that, after all the gasoline Kendi has poured onto the racial discourse, the best thing to do is to hand him a match.

what does this even mean? — FREE MARKETS MY ASS (@dachiefsman) April 21, 2021

It means that Ibram X. Kendi is using the guilty verdict to impugn the character of America as a whole. And that’s something he would have done had the verdict came back as “not guilty.”

Because Kendi’s goal isn’t racial justice or racial harmony; it’s perpetual discord.

How disgusting — semby24 (@semby24) April 21, 2021

Misleading reference to 1,000 cop killings, implying all were black and unarmed. CBS producing critical race theory without any critique. America itself is convicted. https://t.co/aAMUelqHVa — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) April 21, 2021

He's getting rich off of hating America. He shouldn't be granted authority; he should be ridiculed. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) April 21, 2021

He’s literally made a successful career out of inflaming existing racial tensions with the express purpose of causing societal breakdown. Ibram X. Kendi is not an anti-racist; he’s just a racist. And he’s the worst kind of racist because he’s made it his life’s mission to spread his racism to as many people as possible.