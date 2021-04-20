Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three charges against him.

#BREAKING: Here was the full verdict as read by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found GUILTY on all three charges (2nd degree murder, 3rd degree murder, and manslaughter) pic.twitter.com/PXatBKzyXo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2021

We’d like to think that this would put the kibosh on potential riots, but after what we’ve seen the past year, we know better than to make assumptions like that.

So, in the event that there are riots (ostensibly in the name of racial justice) in the wake of the verdict, it seems like there’s an important question to ask:

It’s going to be wild watching the media find a reason to defend the riots after Chauvin is found guilty. “Well you see, this is just pent up emotional from all the other injustice.” — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 20, 2021

As our media have made it abundantly clear that they’ve been actively rooting for a guilty verdict (a verdict that, it’s important to point out, should not be written off just because media were rooting for it), it’s reasonable to speculate as to how the media will switch gears and excuse potential riots just like they did last year.

As Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, points out, Kamala Harris may have already done the heaviest lifting for them:

Kamala Harris’ sister Maya Harris is already off to the races:

Let’s be clear: A just verdict is not the same as justice. — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) April 20, 2021

Boy this talking point sure went out in a hurry. https://t.co/OPkd5dsyUT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2021

It sure did:

MSNBC's Jason Johnson is FURIOUS with the verdict, calling it "a cultural make-up call": "I'm not happy. I'm not pleased. I don't have any sense of satisfaction. I don't think this is the system working…This is the justice system trying to say, hey, this is one bad apple." pic.twitter.com/W3JLcujpfd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2021

Good Lord.

What does that even mean? Lunatic. https://t.co/GMQTOGDPNp — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 20, 2021

It sounds like lunacy at first … until you remember why talking heads like Jason Johnson are doing this:

Some people don't understand how desperately the media *needs* these riots. https://t.co/vNJ5KorfeE — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 20, 2021

It’ll be a cold day in hell before the media stops fanning the flames.