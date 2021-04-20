Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three charges against him.

We’d like to think that this would put the kibosh on potential riots, but after what we’ve seen the past year, we know better than to make assumptions like that.

So, in the event that there are riots (ostensibly in the name of racial justice) in the wake of the verdict, it seems like there’s an important question to ask:

As our media have made it abundantly clear that they’ve been actively rooting for a guilty verdict (a verdict that, it’s important to point out, should not be written off just because media were rooting for it), it’s reasonable to speculate as to how the media will switch gears and excuse potential riots just like they did last year.

As Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, points out, Kamala Harris may have already done the heaviest lifting for them:

Kamala Harris’ sister Maya Harris is already off to the races:

It sure did:

Good Lord.

It sounds like lunacy at first … until you remember why talking heads like Jason Johnson are doing this:

It’ll be a cold day in hell before the media stops fanning the flames.

