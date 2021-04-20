As we wait for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, here’s a reminder of just what charges he faces:

reminder — Derek Chauvin faces 3 charges: *2nd-degree unintentional murder: presumptive sentence of 12.5 years, max 40 years *3rd-degree murder: presumptive sentence of 12.5 years, max 40 years *2nd-degree manslaughter: presumptive sentence of 4 years, max 10 years — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) April 20, 2021

And here we go:

Derek Chauvin found guilty of second degree murder. He faces up to 40 years (but more likely about 15 years) — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) April 20, 2021

Derek Chauvin guilty of second degree murder in the death of George Floyd. — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) April 20, 2021

#BREAKING: Jury finds Derek Chauvin GUILTY of second-degree unintentional murder in connection with George Floyd's death https://t.co/c30ArSxdOW — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) April 20, 2021

#BREAKING: Jury finds Derek Chauvin GUILTY of third-degree murder in connection with George Floyd's death https://t.co/c30ArSxdOW — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) April 20, 2021

Judge Peter Cahill is reading verdicts— count one is guilty. Count two is guilty. Count three is guilty. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 20, 2021

Chauvin Jury: second-degree unintentional murder GUILTY third-degree murder GUILTY second-degree manslaughter GUILTY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2021

BREAKING: The jury has found former Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second degree murder, second degree manslaughter, and third degree murder in the death of George Floyd. — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) April 20, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ex-cop Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd death that stirred worldwide protests. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 20, 2021

Breaking: GUILTY all counts #ChauvinTrail — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) April 20, 2021

Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) April 20, 2021

#BREAKING: Derek Chauvin becomes the second Minneapolis police officer to ever be convicted in connection with the murder of a person while on the job. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) April 20, 2021

All counts. Couldn't ask for a stronger verdict. — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 20, 2021

Guilty on all three counts. The Judge is polling the jurors to make sure they are their true and correct verdicts and they all say yes. Chauvin is watching his eyes above his mask looking back and forth. Sentencing 8 weeks from now. Bail revoked he is handcuffed and taken out. — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 20, 2021

Sentencing is expected in eight weeks. Bail revoked. Derek Chauvin is remanded into custody. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 20, 2021

Here’s video:

BREAKING: Derek Chauvin found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter https://t.co/FujjaDPld8 pic.twitter.com/f3zVD5ypv0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 20, 2021

Well, let’s hope that all the politicians who couldn’t keep their mouths shut don’t get this verdict overturned on appeal. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) April 20, 2021