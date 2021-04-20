Earlier today, Joe Biden weighed in on the ongoing Derek Chauvin trial, which is definitely something that’s totally appropriate for a sitting president to do, especially with the looming threat of riots:

Joe Biden on the Chauvin trial: "I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict, which I think is overwhelming in my view."pic.twitter.com/aJDQlZGHO4 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 20, 2021

“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which I think is overwhelming in my view.”

Perhaps Jen Psaki would care to clarify the president’s remarks. Jen, care to clarify?

"I don't think he would see it as weighing in on the verdict," Psaki says of President Biden pretty clearly saying: “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. Which is – I think it’s overwhelming in my view.” — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 20, 2021

Watch:

Q: @JoeBiden has talked about the importance of an independent judiciary, why is it appropriate for him to weigh in on the Chauvin verdict?@PressSec: "I don't think he would see it as weighing in on the verdict…" Reporter: "He did call for the 'right verdict,' though." pic.twitter.com/iyjJO8RRTJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 20, 2021

Joe Biden wouldn’t see it as weighing on the verdict? OK, Jen, that’s fair enough, given the state of Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities. But what about you, Jen? What do you think?

The Biden Administration correctly thinks the WH Press Corps is stupid. https://t.co/dxgOqyg2Qq — RBe (@RBPundit) April 20, 2021

Now that, we believe. We’re not so sure that the WH press corps is getting kind of fed up with Psaki’s verbal and intellectual gymnastics routines, though we’d like to think that even they have their limit.

How is that not weighing in? — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 20, 2021

It is weighing in. It is most definitely weighing in.

"He's not weighing in, but he says he knows the right verdict even without seeing all the evidence or hearing deliberations in the courtroom!" — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 20, 2021

We feel so refreshed.

There was nothing else Psaki could say, but this kind of bullshit – in the technical sense of the term – is bad for our minds. It’s mentally corrosive when someone says something they know is false, you know is false, and they know you know is false. https://t.co/tVblGytvfR — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 20, 2021