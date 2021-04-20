When it comes to the Derek Chauvin trial, Joe Biden’s not saying, per se … he’s just, you know, just sayin’:

He’s just trying to nudge the jurors in the right direction. Hopefully his words will eventually get to them, even though they’re sequestered:

It really is.

Trending

It’s almost as if Dems like Joe Biden want to give Chauvin’s defense team ammunition. They do love themselves a good, old-fashioned riot, after all.

Some norms are just more equal than others.

But Joe Biden said it, so it’s fine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Derek ChauvinDerek Chauvin trialGeorge FloydJoe Bidenjurorssequestered