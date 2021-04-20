Since Democrats are allowed to have opinions about anything and everything, even — or perhaps especially — about things they don’t understand, we figure it’s more than fair for Utah GOP Rep. Burgess Owens to have an opinion about an issue he has some familiarity with.

Owens recently set out “to set the record straight” about Georgia’s election law, a law that Democrats have spent weeks decrying as a return to the Jim Crow era.

Sen. Warnock: "This is a full-fledged assault on voting rights, unlike anything we've seen since the era of Jim Crow." https://t.co/aL9kqTkoyL pic.twitter.com/Yb1k53cMq1 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 20, 2021

We’d say Owens did an excellent job.

Who has video of @BurgessOwens at the hearing Absolute fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 20, 2021

Watch for yourselves:

.@BurgessOwens—who grew up during the Jim Crow era—sets the record straight on voter ID. "Any comparison between this law and Jim Crow is absolutely outrageous." 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Njs2SSIxjH — YAF (@yaf) April 20, 2021

Rep. @BurgessOwens rips comparisons of Georgia's voting law to Jim Crow: "What I find extremely offensive is the narrative from the left that black people are not smart enough, not educated education… to do what every other culture and race does in this country: get an ID." pic.twitter.com/oZzSD3wovB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2021

Educated enough* — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2021

Well said.

Bravo, Congressman.

This topic always gets people riled, but I have to agree with the essence of what he's saying. Saying it's Jim Crow on steroids is Trump level rhetoric but Biden gets away with it. https://t.co/9L0ilcxyaP — William 🇬🇧 (@Sion67_) April 20, 2021

At some point, Democrats need to start holding themselves accountable for their own racism and bigotry. But until then, they’re determined to keep projecting — and to ensure that racism persists.