A week ago, proud Progressive Girl Squad member and Dem Rep. Ayanna Pressley argued that “you can’t be anti-racist if you’re anti student debt cancellation.”

You can't be anti-racist if you're anti student debt cancellation. https://t.co/Woi5S1rDX2 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 12, 2021

Pressley’s passion also extends to rent cancellation:

11 days until rent is due again. It’s past time to cancel rent & mortgage payments. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) May 21, 2020

We are dealing with a crisis within a crisis within a crisis. And 30% of folx in MA have missed a rent or mortgage payment during the pandemic. #CancelRent & mortgage payments and protect our community from mass evictions https://t.co/jz5tZyk4Qa — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 12, 2020

Rent is due today. Thousands of families are in crisis. Cancel rent & mortgages.

Extend & expand the eviction moratorium.https://t.co/Ucxg8TRRe4 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) September 1, 2020

Cancel rent. Send recurring cash survival checks. This is literally a matter of life and death. https://t.co/lVcjxzs4X8 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 7, 2020

Eviction moratoriums aren't enough. We need rent & mortgage cancellation. Congress can & must cancel payments by creating a @HUDgov fund to stand in the gap between struggling tenants and landlords. I introduced a bill with @IlhanMN this week to make it happen. https://t.co/oVVESdp1Wl — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 12, 2021

There’s still lots more where all that came from, but you get the idea. Ayanna Pressley really wants her Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act passed and signed into law. Because she just wants to help people who are struggling, you see.

Or maybe, she just wants to help herself:

Progressive congresswoman @AyannaPressley has called rent cancellation legislation "literally a matter of life and death." At the same time, she has collected cash from her own rental properties. Via @CAndersonMO https://t.co/Rdq7TSGJFU — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 19, 2021

Color us intrigued!

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Even if Pressley waived rent when the pandemic hit, she could recoup the lost income through a bill she cosponsored with fellow progressive representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.). The Squad members introduced the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act in both 2020 and 2021, which would require the federal government to reimburse landlords for lost rent for the duration of the pandemic. The bill also uses taxpayer money to create a “landlord relief fund” that prioritizes landlords with “the fewest available amount of assets,” meaning Pressley and other minor lessors would be more likely to receive funds than large real estate firms. … The Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act would effectively force taxpayers to pay for every American’s rent or mortgage, as it does not include limits on income or payment size. The provision would also help Pressley’s progressive colleagues. Ocasio-Cortez, for example, lives in Washington, D.C.’s swanky Navy Yard neighborhood in a posh apartment building where rent for a small studio exceeds $2,000 a month.

Well, well, well.

We asked ⁦@AyannaPressley⁩ several times whether she cancelled rent for her tenant. No response… #CancelRent https://t.co/9e8mxIOjtO — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 19, 2021

Well, well, well, well, well.

So weird how a Dem politician would be hypocritical like that… — George Eliseo (@GeorgeEliseo) April 19, 2021