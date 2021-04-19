A week ago, proud Progressive Girl Squad member and Dem Rep. Ayanna Pressley argued that “you can’t be anti-racist if you’re anti student debt cancellation.”

Pressley’s passion also extends to rent cancellation:

There’s still lots more where all that came from, but you get the idea. Ayanna Pressley really wants her Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act passed and signed into law. Because she just wants to help people who are struggling, you see.

Or maybe, she just wants to help herself:

Color us intrigued!

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Even if Pressley waived rent when the pandemic hit, she could recoup the lost income through a bill she cosponsored with fellow progressive representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.). The Squad members introduced the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act in both 2020 and 2021, which would require the federal government to reimburse landlords for lost rent for the duration of the pandemic.

The bill also uses taxpayer money to create a “landlord relief fund” that prioritizes landlords with “the fewest available amount of assets,” meaning Pressley and other minor lessors would be more likely to receive funds than large real estate firms.

The Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act would effectively force taxpayers to pay for every American’s rent or mortgage, as it does not include limits on income or payment size. The provision would also help Pressley’s progressive colleagues. Ocasio-Cortez, for example, lives in Washington, D.C.’s swanky Navy Yard neighborhood in a posh apartment building where rent for a small studio exceeds $2,000 a month.

Well, well, well.

Well, well, well, well, well.

