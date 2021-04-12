Still not sure how you feel about Democrats’ proposals to cancel student loan debt? Maybe Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley can persuade you to see the progressive light:

You can't be anti-racist if you're anti student debt cancellation. https://t.co/Woi5S1rDX2 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 12, 2021

She says that like it’s a bad thing. Ibram X. Kendi is one of the biggest “anti-racists” out there, and the less we have in common with someone that insane — and racist — the better.

But we’re feeling generous today, so we’ll play along with Ayanna Pressley’s little thought exercise. If we interpret “anti-racist” as “against racism,” how does Pressley conclude that being against paying off other people’s student debt makes one racist? Because it seems to us that Pressley’s assumptions about who needs their debt paid off is … actually kinda racist.

Ayanna thinks it's racist to expect someone to pay for what they bought. Guess that's why she supports all those looters and rioters. https://t.co/O3gUF79lDj — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 12, 2021

Can't expect "people of color" to pay for what they buy, can we, @AyannaPressley? Just ain't capable of that! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 12, 2021

But aside from the inherent racism in Pressley’s assertion, it’s also just plain stupid. It’s incredibly stupid, if we’re being honest.

Lol what — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 12, 2021

This is ridiculous pov that makes no sense. — RL (@Yenmor) April 12, 2021

I would *love* to hear that explanation — bdj (@buzzworddujour) April 12, 2021

Here’s the best explanation we’ve seen:

Communist Mad Libs https://t.co/wOB8wJahDd — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) April 12, 2021

Pretty much.

"Oh I like this! How much?" "Fifty thousand dollars." "Ooo, I'll take it!" "Here's your payment plan." "Payment plan? I shouldn't have to pay for that!" "You bought it. You need to pay for it." "Raysiiiiiiiiiiiist!" — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 12, 2021

Cancelling student debt is anti-responsibility — Lemonade (@str8truther) April 12, 2021

It’s also very, very regressive.

You signed the papers, you pay the loans. Canceling student debt is the greatest transfer of wealth from the working class to the middle and upper middle class in the history of our country. — Beau Geste (@BeauGeste11) April 12, 2021

You can't be "progressive" if you support taxpayer-funded bailouts for wealthy people.https://t.co/dXTxeo2pfZ — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) April 12, 2021

Progressivism is ultimately regressive.

How the hell can people take statements like this seriously??? Now I get to see this crap pop up on Instagram for the next week, thanks. — Please Re-sign John Collins (@david_matlock56) April 12, 2021

Sorry, I can't agree with this. — Atomic8675309 (@atomic8675309) April 12, 2021

Unite don’t divide our nation. These statements only serve to divide. You are better than this. — Shane Whitaker (@ShanePWhitaker) April 12, 2021

Narrator: Ayanna Pressley is not better than this.

But we have no doubt that she can still get much, much worse.