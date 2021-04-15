Donald Trump had to be voted out and Democrats had to retake control of both houses of Congress so that we could preserve norms. Well, Dems got their wishes, and now those norms don’t need preserving anymore.

Ladies and gentlemen, Progressive New York Dem Rep. Mondaire Jones:

Supreme Court expansion is infrastructure. — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 15, 2021

Because of course it is. Everything is.

House Democrats are now packing the Supreme Court in the name of infrastructure. You can’t make this up. https://t.co/eq5T4ekMud — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 15, 2021

satire is getting more difficult pic.twitter.com/poh5f7xf9T — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 15, 2021

Words have no meaning https://t.co/bbOSLXWHG9 — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) April 15, 2021

Not really.

Jones is asked about this, says he was "making fun of the conversation we're having about everything being infrastructure." A direct shot at his fellow New Yorker @SenGillibrand https://t.co/TUYQI63gE3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 15, 2021

Even, if he was just taking a shot at Kirsten Gillibrand, ultimately Jones wants to expand the Supreme Court so that there are enough liberals justices to make sure our norms get preserved. He deserves to get made fun of, too. And his court packing proposal deserves to crash and burn before it ever gets off the ground.

Huge news: @EdMarkey, @MondaireJones, @RepHankJohnson, and @RepJerryNadler just introduced a bill to expand the Supreme Court from 9 to 13 seats. LET'S GOOO! — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) April 15, 2021

Our democracy is in crisis. If we’re going to save it, we must #ExpandTheCourt. Today, our movement begins. pic.twitter.com/mti1ZG6Enf — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 15, 2021

For what it’s worth, this “movement” stinks.

Packing the Supreme Court would destroy the Supreme Court. The Democrats will do anything for power. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 15, 2021

Fact-check: true.

Naturally, Jones is countering it with a bald-faced lie:

Republicans packed the court when Mitch McConnell held Merrick Garland’s seat open nearly a year before an election, then confirmed Amy Coney Barrett days before the next election. Disarming the Court’s radical right-wing majority would correct this injustice. https://t.co/uQFHXIMSmL — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 15, 2021

Words really have lost their meaning.

the term "court packing" has had a specific and precise meaning for 84 years, and now out of nowhere we need to pretend it has a different meaning in order to play "i know you am but what am i" to distract from the radical dual proposals of breaking fillibuster and packing court https://t.co/KPGzXxlhqn — towtansua (@towtansua) April 15, 2021