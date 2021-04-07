Joe Biden’s really working overtime to sell America on his massive “infrastructure” plan:

White House officials say today President Biden in his 1:45 p.m speech will “reiterate the critical urgency of building for tomorrow, and making a bold, once-in-a-generation, investment in America” and “remind Congress that inaction is not an option after the pandemic.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 7, 2021

Officials say Biden is “going to talk about what infrastructure means in the 21st century and why it’s extends far beyond just roads and bridges.” Note: Billions in bill go to things not traditionally described as infrastructure but to things WH says should be defined that way. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 7, 2021

Things, according to Joe Biden, like broadband:

Broadband is infrastructure. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2021

For what it’s worth, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand seems to think that Biden’s onto something, because she’s really running with this “infrastructure” business:

Paid leave is infrastructure.

Child care is infrastructure.

Caregiving is infrastructure. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 7, 2021

You know, we never thought of it that way.

Maybe because it’s so mind-numbingly stupid.

what in the hell https://t.co/mqcS4CKekt — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) April 7, 2021

somehow they've taken infrastructure week and made it dumber https://t.co/y4yk4IbaaY — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 7, 2021

They’ll always find a way.

Ah, the elastic infrastructure clause. https://t.co/9yRw6NODu7 — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) April 7, 2021

What isn't infrastructure? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 7, 2021

Nothing. Literally nothing isn’t infrastructure, according to Democrats.

Wait…am I infrastructure? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 7, 2021

Maybe the real infrastructure is the friends we made along the way. https://t.co/qalUMwXATC — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 7, 2021

Infrastructure is a flat circle. https://t.co/F0RfVjh8uB — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 7, 2021

This fart joke is infrastructure. — Standard Buttload (@monkeyboy100001) April 7, 2021

Taco salads are infrastructure

Rhinoceroses are infrastructure

Long beaded curtains hippies have in their hippie dens are infrastructure — atomickristin (@atomickristin) April 7, 2021

Voting rights are infrastructure

Pet insurance is infrastructure

Everything is infrastructure https://t.co/A6O8dPf0m8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 7, 2021

I'm not a witch.

I'm nothing you've heard.

I'm infrastructure. https://t.co/LR9AM9p67g — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 7, 2021

And of course:

your mom is infrastructure. https://t.co/4457henVhc — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 7, 2021

Your mom is infrastructure. https://t.co/nW3nlHGvvw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2021

Your mom is infrastructure pic.twitter.com/kTiFbONnP5 — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) April 7, 2021

Obviously.

Is this one of those #BelieveAllWomenExceptThoseWhoAccuseElectedDemocrats things? Because otherwise there is no reason for anyone to believe this. https://t.co/xK1L4AjRz2 — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) April 7, 2021

War is Peace.

Freedom Is Slavery.

Ignorance Is Strength. https://t.co/FlElG4GbRG — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 7, 2021

Corrupting the language is infrastructure. https://t.co/Q2kg6ayUc1 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 7, 2021

Time to add another one to my ever-growing list of "political words that have lost all meaning" https://t.co/MJnBg0tMk3 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) April 7, 2021

They ruin a lot of things.

The destruction of language continues apace. — Gerry (@GerryDales) April 7, 2021

The destruction of language is infrastructure! — Dave says Expand the House (@bfmva7xsp) April 7, 2021

Ah. Full-circle!

Because over 90 percent of the "infrastructure bill" doesn't go towards infrastructure Democrats must now convince people that everything else identifies as infrastructure. https://t.co/lUuL2hduvx — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 7, 2021

No, it isn't. You're lying because you want more power. https://t.co/yAPegP6zPy — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 7, 2021

by this definition anything you want on a spending wishlist can be deemed infrastructure, which is, of course, the whole point of this messaging. https://t.co/T8HTmtgmEt — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 7, 2021

Bingo.

Democrats taking a similar approach to “infrastructure” as they did to “COVID relief”, calling a bill something and then using it to try to pass other stuff https://t.co/h7bWjnDqIM — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 7, 2021