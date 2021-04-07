Joe Biden’s really working overtime to sell America on his massive “infrastructure” plan:
White House officials say today President Biden in his 1:45 p.m speech will “reiterate the critical urgency of building for tomorrow, and making a bold, once-in-a-generation, investment in America” and “remind Congress that inaction is not an option after the pandemic.”
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 7, 2021
Officials say Biden is “going to talk about what infrastructure means in the 21st century and why it’s extends far beyond just roads and bridges.”
Note: Billions in bill go to things not traditionally described as infrastructure but to things WH says should be defined that way.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 7, 2021
Things, according to Joe Biden, like broadband:
Broadband is infrastructure.
— President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2021
For what it’s worth, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand seems to think that Biden’s onto something, because she’s really running with this “infrastructure” business:
Paid leave is infrastructure.
Child care is infrastructure.
Caregiving is infrastructure.
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 7, 2021
You know, we never thought of it that way.
Maybe because it’s so mind-numbingly stupid.
what in the hell https://t.co/mqcS4CKekt
— kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) April 7, 2021
somehow they've taken infrastructure week and made it dumber https://t.co/y4yk4IbaaY
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 7, 2021
They’ll always find a way.
Ah, the elastic infrastructure clause. https://t.co/9yRw6NODu7
— Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) April 7, 2021
What isn't infrastructure?
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 7, 2021
Nothing. Literally nothing isn’t infrastructure, according to Democrats.
Wait…am I infrastructure?
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 7, 2021
Maybe the real infrastructure is the friends we made along the way. https://t.co/qalUMwXATC
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 7, 2021
Infrastructure is a flat circle. https://t.co/F0RfVjh8uB
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 7, 2021
This fart joke is infrastructure.
— Standard Buttload (@monkeyboy100001) April 7, 2021
Taco salads are infrastructure
Rhinoceroses are infrastructure
Long beaded curtains hippies have in their hippie dens are infrastructure
— atomickristin (@atomickristin) April 7, 2021
Voting rights are infrastructure
Pet insurance is infrastructure
Everything is infrastructure https://t.co/A6O8dPf0m8
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 7, 2021
I'm not a witch.
I'm nothing you've heard.
I'm infrastructure. https://t.co/LR9AM9p67g
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 7, 2021
And of course:
your mom is infrastructure. https://t.co/4457henVhc
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 7, 2021
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2021
— 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) April 7, 2021
Obviously.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) April 7, 2021
Is this one of those #BelieveAllWomenExceptThoseWhoAccuseElectedDemocrats things? Because otherwise there is no reason for anyone to believe this. https://t.co/xK1L4AjRz2
— Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) April 7, 2021
War is Peace.
Freedom Is Slavery.
Ignorance Is Strength. https://t.co/FlElG4GbRG
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 7, 2021
Corrupting the language is infrastructure. https://t.co/Q2kg6ayUc1
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 7, 2021
Time to add another one to my ever-growing list of "political words that have lost all meaning" https://t.co/MJnBg0tMk3
— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) April 7, 2021
Democrats ruin words. https://t.co/xNcJgJguyj
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) April 7, 2021
They ruin a lot of things.
The destruction of language continues apace.
— Gerry (@GerryDales) April 7, 2021
The destruction of language is infrastructure!
— Dave says Expand the House (@bfmva7xsp) April 7, 2021
Ah. Full-circle!
Because over 90 percent of the "infrastructure bill" doesn't go towards infrastructure Democrats must now convince people that everything else identifies as infrastructure. https://t.co/lUuL2hduvx
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 7, 2021
No, it isn't. You're lying because you want more power. https://t.co/yAPegP6zPy
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 7, 2021
by this definition anything you want on a spending wishlist can be deemed infrastructure, which is, of course, the whole point of this messaging. https://t.co/T8HTmtgmEt
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 7, 2021
Bingo.
Democrats taking a similar approach to “infrastructure” as they did to “COVID relief”, calling a bill something and then using it to try to pass other stuff https://t.co/h7bWjnDqIM
— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 7, 2021
Everything I like is "infrastructure."
Everything I don't like is Jim Crow.
— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) April 7, 2021