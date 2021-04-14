If Kamala Harris is already sick and tired of being asked why she still hasn’t visited the southern border, GOP Rep. Steve Scalise’s little jab is really going to get under her skin:

Is this a bit juvenile? Maybe. But let’s also not pretend that Kamala Harris has conducted herself in a serious, mature manner when it comes to addressing the border crisis:

Anyway, for what it’s worth, milk goes great with snacks.

