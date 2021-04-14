If Kamala Harris is already sick and tired of being asked why she still hasn’t visited the southern border, GOP Rep. Steve Scalise’s little jab is really going to get under her skin:

Prop here from Minority Whip Scalise at the House GOP presser this morning — VP Kamala Harris “missing at the border” milk carton pic.twitter.com/o717b1Xwh0 — Emily Brooks (@emilyelarsen) April 14, 2021

Welp.

Republicans pull another stunt – with props Meanwhile, VP Harris, who is focused on solutions: “I'm looking forward to traveling, hopefully as my first trip, to the Northern Triangle, stopping in Mexico and Guatemala.” https://t.co/dmrHNvdKcA — Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) April 14, 2021

Is this a bit juvenile? Maybe. But let’s also not pretend that Kamala Harris has conducted herself in a serious, mature manner when it comes to addressing the border crisis:

Apparently, the border crisis is now a laughing matter for the Biden administration. WATCH: VP Kamala Harris laughs when asked if she has any plans to visit the border. pic.twitter.com/z3AdoFX0Dq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 22, 2021

Anyway, for what it’s worth, milk goes great with snacks.