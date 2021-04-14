Last month, after President Biden announced he was putting Kamala Harris in charge of the out-of-control border surge, the VP was asked when she planned on visiting the border. Harris responded with some uncomfortable laughter.

Fast-forward a few weeks and it’s clear that Harris is tired of being asked the question, and her role has been redefined in an apparent effort to dodge any accountability:

Kamala Harris makes it clear to reporters she is NOT in charge of the border and does not have plans to visit: “The President has asked Sec. Mayorkas to address what is going on at the border… I have been asked to address the root causes.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 14, 2021

"These are issues that are not going to be addressed overnight…our focus is to deal with the root causes," Vice Pres. Harris says about migrant surge at the border, adding she plans to travel to Mexico and Guatemala. https://t.co/l1sHgMP0y5 pic.twitter.com/VJBMy2CESW — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 14, 2021

In addressing questions about visiting the border, Harris tossed the DHS director under the bus for the major problems at the border.

Joe Biden put Kamala Harris in charge of their border nightmare – and now she won’t do it.😂 This is the biggest train wreck in history. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 14, 2021

As for the “root causes,” here are some clues for Harris:

Could be that her/the president's policies ARE the *root causes*, but who's to really say… https://t.co/kVddlbRPPN — Kelli Ford (@KelliAFord) April 14, 2021

The root cause @VP and @POTUS is staring at you in the mirror. You were so obsessed with throwing away all Trump Policies that you created a crisis. Back up, reinstate the remain in Mexico Policy and create a sensible policy that is not a free for all. Idiots! https://t.co/lpIU3Ad8CH — CMCTony (@cmc_tony) April 14, 2021

Okay that's easy. The "root cause" of the problem is, wait for it, Biden. https://t.co/wly2cOAYBu — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) April 14, 2021

The "root causes" are the Biden / Harris administration's policies! https://t.co/2YDUoLrwa0 — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) April 14, 2021

A “root cause” was Biden last year sending out invitations to “surge to the border.” We hope that helps answer the question, VP Harris!