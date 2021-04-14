Last month, after President Biden announced he was putting Kamala Harris in charge of the out-of-control border surge, the VP was asked when she planned on visiting the border. Harris responded with some uncomfortable laughter.

Fast-forward a few weeks and it’s clear that Harris is tired of being asked the question, and her role has been redefined in an apparent effort to dodge any accountability:

In addressing questions about visiting the border, Harris tossed the DHS director under the bus for the major problems at the border.

As for the “root causes,” here are some clues for Harris:

A “root cause” was Biden last year sending out invitations to “surge to the border.” We hope that helps answer the question, VP Harris!

