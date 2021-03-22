The Biden White House called a lid for the day just after 1 p.m. today, but Vice President Kamala Harris was still out and about. In Jacksonville, Florida, Harris was asked about the situation at the border, and her reaction was… interesting:

Well that’s certainly one way to respond:

Harris has a habit of laughing when she wants to get out of a situation without actually answering the question:

Imagine the media reaction if Trump or Pence had cackled after a question about visiting the border.

