The Biden White House called a lid for the day just after 1 p.m. today, but Vice President Kamala Harris was still out and about. In Jacksonville, Florida, Harris was asked about the situation at the border, and her reaction was… interesting:

Apparently, the border crisis is now a laughing matter for the Biden administration. WATCH: VP Kamala Harris laughs when asked if she has any plans to visit the border. pic.twitter.com/z3AdoFX0Dq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 22, 2021

Well that’s certainly one way to respond:

Wow, she's really torn up about kids in cages. https://t.co/eBVMBoXeNt — Lord BT (@back_ttys) March 22, 2021

Harris has a habit of laughing when she wants to get out of a situation without actually answering the question:

I think it’s her nervous or deflect tactic — BadgerBro614 (@BBro614) March 22, 2021

Truly there is no serious issue that can escape her cackle. — Arthur Dent (@trashdnscattrd) March 22, 2021

If Trump would have laughed they would have crucified him. Just sayin… #Hypocrites https://t.co/gQBFRk8m9Q — 👑 Peggy Lee 👑 (@RoyalcoachPeg) March 22, 2021

Imagine the media reaction if Trump or Pence had cackled after a question about visiting the border.