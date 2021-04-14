The Daunte Wright shooting has reignited — or, rather, further ignited — debates about racism in law enforcement, so much so that there have been several days of rioting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where the shooting occurred.

What America needs right now is someone to come and cool things down. And who better to cool things down than an ice cream company?

Thank you, Ben & Jerry’s for always knowing exactly what to say when tensions get high:

The murder of #DaunteWright is rooted in white supremacy and results from the intentional criminalization of Black and Brown communities. This system can’t be reformed. It must be dismantled and a real system of public safety rebuilt from the ground up.#DefundThePolice — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 12, 2021

They should make an ice cream flavor for this. “Defund The Pol-Ice Cream.” (That suggestion’s just a placeholder, of course. Give us some time and we’ll come up with something snappier.)

Hell yes. But, what a world when we get words of clear, decisive leadership from a delicious ice cream brand as versus from our government. — Eva Devi Hopkins (@evahopkins) April 12, 2021

What a world when people actually look to Ben & Jerry’s for policy.

Ice cream company calls for defunding the police. https://t.co/TiU7h1XHOc — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 14, 2021

What a time to be alive.

This company is located in one of the whitest states in America. Why is that? https://t.co/bGDMyjz51H — commonsense (@commonsense258) April 14, 2021

Vermont’s population is 94% white, yet these people consider themselves experts https://t.co/IKsx5yAw3w — Son of Dr. Spengler (@spengjr) April 14, 2021

To be fair, who better than a couple of woke white guys to decide what’s best for black and brown communities?

Dear @benandjerrys: Have you instructed your staff not to call the police if there are emergencies in your stores? https://t.co/VYaRGHY41j — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 14, 2021

Better get on that. Wouldn’t want to prop up white supremacy …

hippies are still the worst. https://t.co/7NrzDXFpSo — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 14, 2021

Some things never change.

***

Related:

Ben & Jerry’s helpfully breaks down the ‘two Americas’ revealed by Wednesday’s ‘riot to uphold white supremacy’