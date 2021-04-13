In case you missed it, CNN’s Sara Sidner had an interesting in counter with a local man at last night’s riot/protest over the shooting death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota:

Well, just in case it wasn’t clear enough from that clip how stunning and brave Sara Sidner is, let her tell you herself:

Apologizing for the typo is a nice gesture, but what Sara Sidner should really be sorry for is using these riots to stroke her own fragile — but still massive — ego.

You can just picture her as she tweeted that, harrumphing and wagging her finger at Miller.

Sara’s all about respecting the wishes of protesters, unless those wishes interfere with her grandstanding.

Such humility. Such stunning bravery.

Such BS.

