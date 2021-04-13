In case you missed it, CNN’s Sara Sidner had an interesting in counter with a local man at last night’s riot/protest over the shooting death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota:

This was quite a moment on CNN. pic.twitter.com/hmszW6h1UF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 13, 2021

Well, just in case it wasn’t clear enough from that clip how stunning and brave Sara Sidner is, let her tell you herself:

I’m not going anywhere. I love Minneapolis, it’s surrounding suburbs including #BrooklynCenter , and it’s people. I get that people are mad. It’s normal. I take no offense. Emotions are understandably high after the killing of #DanteWright. https://t.co/SVkdgnPLYd — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) April 13, 2021

Forgive me #DaunteWright . It’s freezing out here and I’m running from the police line but still that’s no excuse . Apologies. — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) April 13, 2021

Apologizing for the typo is a nice gesture, but what Sara Sidner should really be sorry for is using these riots to stroke her own fragile — but still massive — ego.

"I will not be respecting the wishes of that man who told us to leave his community alone for making things worse." https://t.co/PsLxIZNUJA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 13, 2021

Sir I didn’t shoot somebody’s child. I didn’t create the protest. I didn’t create the tension. Most protestors want to share their message. And if you will be so kind as not to use a Fake quote that would be great. I know you make your living off critiquing others but still. — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) April 13, 2021

You can just picture her as she tweeted that, harrumphing and wagging her finger at Miller.

You were asked to leave. https://t.co/xfkL0vlK3F — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 13, 2021

Sara’s all about respecting the wishes of protesters, unless those wishes interfere with her grandstanding.

@sarasidnerCNN is one of the best journalists that I have ever seen. She is constantly in high intensity situations and always handles them in a professional manner. — Resthaven for thoes (@AxesCapital1) April 13, 2021

Not always. I’m human but ultimately I try my best — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) April 13, 2021

Such humility. Such stunning bravery.

Such BS.

I don’t hear any high emotions. I hear a calm and reasonable man that want the media to stop exploiting tragedies in his community and wants y’all to show up when solutions are discussed and not just when his community is on fire. — jamesmurphypdx (@jamesmurphypdx) April 13, 2021

“Emotions are understandably high and we here at @cnn will continue to fan the flames of those emotions for ratings in the hope that they burn down the entirety of Minneapolis…after we catch it all on camera…for again, ratings.” #DuanteWright https://t.co/GR9BQZV96f — The Man (@DawgMan78) April 13, 2021

Maybe they’re mad because you make it worse. https://t.co/GApOUknZYo — Foster (@foster_type) April 13, 2021

Roland Fryer, African-American Harvard Professor of Economics, published this study last year. The man in that video was literally right that you're making it worse. CNN is killing black people with their coverage. And Sara doesn't see it. https://t.co/dfrYZuPylJ pic.twitter.com/8OutnbdWct — Phil (@philllosoraptor) April 13, 2021

You disrespected that man and didn’t listen to him at first, feigned concern for his well being. Didn’t ask him why he was pointedly upset. Became defensive when he asserted a valid reason to be upset with your problematic coverage. You say you love the people but it doesn’t show — Joseph Willingham (@J__Willingham) April 13, 2021