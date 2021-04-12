The police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota led to a night of looting and destruction.

Today the police held a press briefing and showed reporters body camera footage from the shooting:

According to the Brooklyn Center chief of police at a press conference today, that’s exactly what happened:

Trending

Also apparently some of the gathered “journalists” are coming across more as activists:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brooklyn CenterDaunte Wrightpolice