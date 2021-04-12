The police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota led to a night of looting and destruction.

Today the police held a press briefing and showed reporters body camera footage from the shooting:

Not going to share the video as it's graphic, but it was very clear from watching the shooting of #DaunteWright that it appeared to have been a deadly accident. All the officers were shouting "taser" as police often do before/when it's deployed, but the officer grabbed their gun. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 12, 2021

According to the Brooklyn Center chief of police at a press conference today, that’s exactly what happened:

Brooklyn Center Chief Tim Gannon shows body camera footage from officer who shot Daunte Wright. Officer yells “taser! taser!” but shoots Wright with a gun. Chief says officer meant to use taser instead of shooting Wright. #wcco pic.twitter.com/DMGS0SV6M2 — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) April 12, 2021

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon is now speaking. Says he's been police chief for five years. — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) April 12, 2021

Body cam footage being shown now… — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) April 12, 2021

Shows police attempting to arrest Daunte Wright – at one point, he jumped back into the car. Female officer starts yelling: "Taser, taser, taser… — oh shit, I just shot him." — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) April 12, 2021

"This was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright," Gannon says. — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) April 12, 2021

The officer is currently on administrative leave, Gannon says. — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) April 12, 2021

Gannon says the officer is afforded due process just like everyone else. "She will not be returning to duty until the investigation has run its course," he says. But he adds it is possible she might not return to work at all. — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) April 12, 2021

Also apparently some of the gathered “journalists” are coming across more as activists:

The Chief of Police called it a “riot”. The press said “don’t do that” instructing him it wasn’t a riot. What in the world. — Mindy (@just_mindy) April 12, 2021

It’s as if this Brooklyn Center press briefing has been infiltrated by anti-police activists masquerading as journalists—the hostile and hectoring questions are off the charts — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) April 12, 2021