Dr. Anthony Fauci showed up today to muddle the FDA and CDCâ€™s messaging on the recently pulled Johnson & Johnson COVID19 vaccine even more, just in case you didnâ€™t think that was possible for anyone to do.

Some people are understandably pissed off, as they fail to see The Scienceâ„¢ in pulling a vaccine that may or may not have led to blood clots in six people out of 7 million. And to those people, CNN chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny says you need to pipe down because youâ€™re not an expert like Dr. Anthony Fauci (or Jeff Zeleny, apparently):

Attn Twitter skeptics playing the role of health experts today: "I don't think it was pulling the trigger too quickly," Dr. Fauci said of the FDA and DCD decision to implement a pause on the J&J vaccine. "We are ruled by the science and not any other consideration." â€” Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 13, 2021

Got that, uneducated, anti-science rubes?

"Dr. Fauci said "Science". Checkmate, skeptics!" https://t.co/Qimk0yJzbB â€” Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 13, 2021

Attn CNN hack making excuses for Fauciâ€™s disastrous messaging: you donâ€™t know what actual science actually entails.

Canâ€™t imagine that Anthony Fauci would get out over his skis on something, that sure doesnâ€™t sound like him pic.twitter.com/PXfshMxLKu â€” Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) April 13, 2021

"We are ruled by the science," Fauci says in defense of stopping J&J vaccinations.

https://t.co/EBOET39Un8 â€” John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) April 13, 2021

What does science say about consequences of not vaccinating people? â€” Wojtek Kopczuk (@wwwojtekk) April 13, 2021

I'm sorry, "the science" does not tell you that you have to pause vaccinations during a pandemic while investigating a potential ultra-rare side effect. https://t.co/dZkna2PQMT â€” Patrick Brennan (@ptbrennan11) April 13, 2021

What science? A < 1 in a million occurrence in the overall population of recipients or 6 out of several hundred thousand in a specific sub-population? Because if that's the "science", we'd have few if any pharmaceutical products. https://t.co/HhPU8WLzeD â€” Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 13, 2021

"By the science"? What part of the science says you should pause it for any adverse side effect, no matter how small and demographically homogeneous it is? What's the cutoff? One case per 7 million? 10 million? 50 million? What's he even talking about? https://t.co/kIocHJb8x8 â€” Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 13, 2021

"science" is not a magical talisman word that you can just invoke as if it answers something. https://t.co/pqkflfRYWx â€” Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 13, 2021

I'm sorry but "the science" isn't a magical incantation one can simply invoke to make questions disappear. It's not too much to ask the face of public health in this country to go just a bit deeper than "the science" to explain a move like this. â€” Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 13, 2021

The face of public health in this country owes the public in this country that much.

Attn Reporters Acting as Propogandists: There is no objective "science" to weight the costs and benefits in a case like this. That statement answers nothing. â€” Brian Garst (@BrianGarst) April 13, 2021

It's amazing how often "the science" coincides with political considerations. This f'n clown. https://t.co/Qimk0yJzbB â€” Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 13, 2021

Weird, right?