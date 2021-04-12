Late last week, the White House announced the formation of a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. TL:DR version? Joe Biden wants to pack the Supreme Court.

"Biden will today issue an executive order forming the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, comprised of a bipartisan group of experts on the Court and the Court reform debate." Topics will include SCOTUS size & term limits.https://t.co/brD6fxBpda pic.twitter.com/CUQNGNXNam — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 9, 2021

Packing the court would be a terrible idea for myriad reasons. And when even Harry Reid is telling you to slow your roll, it might be time to slow your roll:

Even Harry Reid suggests court-packing is dangerous: I think that the commission is going to come back & say we should just leave it alone. I think it would be inappropriate to have term limits for judges. I think we better be very careful in saying that we need to expand SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/dZXFG1zOQQ — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) April 12, 2021

Interesting.

Not the answer Acosta wanted to hear — MrPasin (@Orso_Dino) April 12, 2021

Jimmy doesn't look happy about it at all. — Vlad Davidiuk (@VladDavidiuk) April 12, 2021

You can tell Acosta did not like the response. — REBUILDING: Big Shot Gangster ™ 🐍LIVE FREE OR DIE (@Catinthehatturd) April 12, 2021

Acosta looks like he’s about to cry… — Virgobluebird 🇺🇸 (@virgobluebird68) April 12, 2021

Acosta's mouth say's it all…lol. — Charlene (@CharleneLafitte) April 12, 2021

Tough break, Jim Acosta.

Don’t worry, guys: we’re not suddenly huge fans of Harry Reid. But the man’s actually got some credibility on the SCOTUS issue:

Dude got badly burned by his previous power grab https://t.co/7PuXNfEw5r — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 12, 2021

Local arsonist in disbelief at size of fire he created https://t.co/9RmUCfM0UJ — Jarvis Moss (@JarvisMoss25) April 12, 2021

Someone is regretting eliminating the filibuster on appointments. — SnarkyJohn (@john_snarky) April 12, 2021

He learned his last lesson sooner than he thought he would — Hossein Khorashadi (@hkhorashadi1) April 12, 2021

Harry Reid knows better than most anyone how failing to appreciate the long-term potential consequences of a short-term power play can blow up in one’s face. The Democrats would be wise to listen to him on this — or else be prepared to face the fallout.