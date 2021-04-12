Late last week, the White House announced the formation of a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. TL:DR version? Joe Biden wants to pack the Supreme Court.
"Biden will today issue an executive order forming the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, comprised of a bipartisan group of experts on the Court and the Court reform debate." Topics will include SCOTUS size & term limits.https://t.co/brD6fxBpda pic.twitter.com/CUQNGNXNam
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 9, 2021
Packing the court would be a terrible idea for myriad reasons. And when even Harry Reid is telling you to slow your roll, it might be time to slow your roll:
Even Harry Reid suggests court-packing is dangerous: I think that the commission is going to come back & say we should just leave it alone. I think it would be inappropriate to have term limits for judges. I think we better be very careful in saying that we need to expand SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/dZXFG1zOQQ
— Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) April 12, 2021
Interesting.
Not the answer Acosta wanted to hear
— MrPasin (@Orso_Dino) April 12, 2021
Jimmy doesn't look happy about it at all.
— Vlad Davidiuk (@VladDavidiuk) April 12, 2021
You can tell Acosta did not like the response.
— REBUILDING: Big Shot Gangster ™ 🐍LIVE FREE OR DIE (@Catinthehatturd) April 12, 2021
Acosta looks like he’s about to cry…
— Virgobluebird 🇺🇸 (@virgobluebird68) April 12, 2021
Acosta's mouth say's it all…lol.
— Charlene (@CharleneLafitte) April 12, 2021
Tough break, Jim Acosta.
Don’t worry, guys: we’re not suddenly huge fans of Harry Reid. But the man’s actually got some credibility on the SCOTUS issue:
Dude got badly burned by his previous power grab https://t.co/7PuXNfEw5r
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 12, 2021
Local arsonist in disbelief at size of fire he created https://t.co/9RmUCfM0UJ
— Jarvis Moss (@JarvisMoss25) April 12, 2021
Someone is regretting eliminating the filibuster on appointments.
— SnarkyJohn (@john_snarky) April 12, 2021
He learned his last lesson sooner than he thought he would
— Hossein Khorashadi (@hkhorashadi1) April 12, 2021
Harry Reid knows better than most anyone how failing to appreciate the long-term potential consequences of a short-term power play can blow up in one’s face. The Democrats would be wise to listen to him on this — or else be prepared to face the fallout.
Poor Harry, who helped get us into this mess in the first place with the Nuclear Option. The few sane Democrats left better realize soon that the progressives are here to burn it all down. It’s that simple. https://t.co/aSNScJ4Taz
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 12, 2021