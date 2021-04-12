Late last week, the White House announced the formation of a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. TL:DR version? Joe Biden wants to pack the Supreme Court.

Packing the court would be a terrible idea for myriad reasons. And when even Harry Reid is telling you to slow your roll, it might be time to slow your roll:

Interesting.

Don’t worry, guys: we’re not suddenly huge fans of Harry Reid. But the man’s actually got some credibility on the SCOTUS issue:

Harry Reid knows better than most anyone how failing to appreciate the long-term potential consequences of a short-term power play can blow up in one’s face. The Democrats would be wise to listen to him on this — or else be prepared to face the fallout.

